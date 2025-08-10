Amravati’s 111-Year-Old Wrestling Club Continues To Produce Wrestlers Of National and International Fame

By Shashank Lawre

Amravati: Wrestling is a sport that has deep roots in India. Maharashtra is one of the states where this sport continues to be very popular, particularly in rural areas. Amravati city is one such place that continues to produce good wrestlers and nestled in this city is a 111-year-old wrestlers’ club that goes by the name of Shri Hanuman Vyayam Prasarak Mandal.

This club was started with the sole purpose of promoting this sport. It continues to maintain its legacy and tradition by producing a new generation of wrestlers of national and international reputes.

Wrestlers in Shri Hanuman Vyayam Prasarak Mandal (ETV Bharat)

An interesting aspect of this club is that while it has transitioned into wrestling on the mats, it continues to also preserve the ancient art of wrestling on the red soil that is found in this part of the country.

Shri Hanuman Vyayam Prasarak Mandal is one of the most prestigious institutions. Presently, it is training the wrestlers in the twin categories of Freestyle and Greco-Roman. It follows the principle of catching the potential wrestlers young, and one can see children from the age of eight starting on the journey to become wrestlers. They are trained both on clay and on the modern mats. This way, they take in the benefits of both surfaces.

Wrestlers in Shri Hanuman Vyayam Prasarak Mandal (ETV Bharat)

It was brothers Ambadaspant Vaidya and Anant Vaidya who had started the Shri Hanuman Vyayam Shala in 1914 with the aim of making the youth of Amravati strong both in mind and body to prepare them for participation in India’s struggle for independence.

In those days, wrestling was done only on clay. This institution has been a venue for many prestigious bouts and events in which some of the known wrestlers have participated. In 1975, it hosted the first international competition where wrestlers from the then USSR competed with their Indian counterparts here. Such an event was also held here in 2007.

Wrestlers in Shri Hanuman Vyayam Prasarak Mandal (ETV Bharat)

Vidarbha Kesari Dr. Sanjay Tirathkar, who is also an international referee, told ETV Bharat, “The wrestlers practice on both clay and mat here. The mat is 40 meters long and 20 meters wide. Along with this, the wrestlers also wrestle here by rubbing mud on their bodies in red clay following the traditional method.”

Wrestling on clay was the first format at the institute. The wrestlers here also practice the ancient exercise routine that includes digging a tank, dumbbells, mudgal, and santola.

Wrestlers in Shri Hanuman Vyayam Prasarak Mandal (ETV Bharat)

“Children are taught wrestling here so that the local wrestling tradition does not lag,” said Jitendra Bhuyar, who is a Khelo India coach at the Mandal.

The institution has produced two international players in recent years. Anil Todkar is a wrestler from Amravati who participated in the World Championship held in Serbia and Slovakia in 2013. In 2015, he won a gold medal in the 50 kg Freestyle event at the World Championship held in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Meanwhile, Tejaswini Dahikar was a participant in the 70 kg weight category at the Cadet Asian Wrestling Championship held in Taiwan in 2016.

Wrestlers in Shri Hanuman Vyayam Prasarak Mandal (ETV Bharat)

Wrestling practice is held in this institution from 5:30 am to 8 am and from 5 pm to 8 pm. Besides the wrestling arena, there is also a field for running. The wrestlers are also encouraged to swim once a week.

Anil Todkar pointed out that the wrestlers do not have the same facilities as other sports players. He added that the girl wrestlers at the institution have been giving their best despite the facilities not being what is available in Kolhapur and Pune.

Wrestlers in Shri Hanuman Vyayam Prasarak Mandal (ETV Bharat)

However, Gauri Dhote, who is a national-level wrestler and medallist in the Maharashtra Kesari competition, said, “We girls have a good support system here.”

At present, there are around 100 wrestlers who come and practice at this institution, making it one of the oldest surviving sports clubs in the country.

Wrestlers in Shri Hanuman Vyayam Prasarak Mandal (ETV Bharat)

