Varanasi: The Maha Kumbh Mela may have concluded in Prayagraj, but the global fascination with Sanatan Dharma continues to grow, drawing people from across the world. One such individual is Anna Theresa Flore, a successful entrepreneur from Texas in the United States of America, who recently embraced Sanatan Dharma on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri in Varanasi.

On Mahashivratri, Anna took a step towards her spiritual journey leaving behind her successful business life and marital commitments to adopt celibacy and receive initiation into the path of Sanatan Dharma. The ceremony took place at an ashram in Varanasi, led by Jagadguru Sai Maa Lakshmi Devi, amidst the chanting of Vedic mantras.

American Woman Adopts Sanatan Dharma During Mahashivratri At Varanasi, Embraces Celibacy (ETV Bharat)

Anna's decision marks a profound transformation, as she now dedicates her life to spreading the teachings of Sanatan Dharma globally. For the past 25 years, Anna has been a successful entrepreneur. however, during her visit to India, she felt deeply connected to the simplicity and spiritual richness of Sanatan Dharma. Expressing her joy, she described the initiation as a deeply fulfilling experience.

"This feeling itself makes me happy. I now feel that I have found the true goal of life," Anna, now known as Aparna Devi Maa, said. "Sanatan Dharma's simplicity has overwhelmed me, and it has become an important part of my life, " she added.

Jagadguru Sai Maa Lakshmi Devi, a revered spiritual leader, emphasised the significance of Mahashivratri, a time when devotees are immersed in devotion to Lord Shiva. A special Shiva Abhishek was performed at Shakti Dham for the welfare of the public, accompanied by Shiva Sadhna ceremonies.

Jagadguru Sai Maa highlighted that Mahashivratri, coinciding with Maha Kumbh Mela, draws people to the path of Sanatan, with its core principles of public welfare and unity. "Sanatan's ability to inspire devotion and welfare among people is unmatched. We all must work together to promote its message," Jagadguru Sai Maa said.

Additionally, a group of international and Indian students also participated in Shiva Sadhana, guided by seven foreign Mahamandleshwars, to balance the powerful cosmic energy created by the rare conjunction of Shivratri and the Maha Kumbh Mela.