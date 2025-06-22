Ambubachi Mela 2025: Kamakhya Temple Is Where Mother Earth Menstruates

Guwahati: The Nilachal Hills on the southern bank of the Brahmaputra River where the famous Kamakhya Temple is located are reverberating with the sacred incantation these days. Kamakhya Temple, which is considered one of the most sacred and oldest of the 51 shaktipeeths on earth, is gearing up for the famous Ambubachi festival, a grand occasion to celebrate feminine reproductive energy and natural forces of fertility.

Monks, ascetics, and devotees are streaming into the temple in droves for the Ambubachi Mela, which begins on Sunday. Over the past few days, a large number of pilgrims from across the country and even abroad have arrived at the temple.

The Ambubachi Mahayog is set to commence at 2:56:27 PM on Sunday. The temple doors will remain closed, symbolising the Earth's annual menstrual cycle from June 22 to June 25. On June 26, following the sacred bath of the Goddess and daily rituals, the temple will reopen.

It is believed that the temple came into being according to Lord Shiva's plan. (ETV Bharat)

A Temple Built By Gods, Mystic origin

The Kamakhya Temple's mystic origin and rare spiritual vibration have been the subject of countless myths, beliefs, and discussions throughout the country. During the Ambubachi Mahayog, the Nilachal Hills becomes a congregation of ascetics from around the world. During the time, all seekers perform japa, tapa, and aradhana (chanting, penance, and worship) of Maa Kamakhya, the embodiment of Shakti.

While the surroundings of the temple may transform into a bustling hub, its spiritual essence remains eternally potent. The temple continues to operate under age-old traditions passed down through generations. Despite various discussions surrounding the Maa Kamakhya Temple over time, it remains a symbol of unwavering faith and belief, adhering to its traditional rituals.

The Nilachal Hills are perpetually teeming with devotees, but during the Ambubachi Mahayog, the crowds swell even further, turning the area into a sea of humanity. Himadri Saarma, Soru Doloi or junior priest of Kamakhya Temple, states, "We believe Maa Kamakhya is the Universal Mother, the Mother of the World and the redeemer of the world. Maa Kamakhya is at the root of the creation of the entire universe. Maa resides in the heart of the Nilachal Hills in Guwahati."

According to him, Maa Kamakhya also embodies the Dashamahavidya (ten great wisdom goddesses). In the Garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum), Maa Kamakhya is accompanied by Mahalakshmi and Mahasaraswati. Maa Kamakhya controls the entire universe.

It is believed that the temple came into being according to Lord Shiva's plan. The lower part of the temple was built by Vishwakarma and Kamadeva. This is a temple built by the gods.

Sarma continued, "Inside, there are eight Bhairavas or protector deities of eight directions. Outside, there are 64 Yoginis, 18 Bhairavas, and various carved idols. Not only humans but also various gods and goddesses come here to serve the Mother."

Temple Demolition and

In the history of Assam, it is mentioned that the temple was destroyed by Kalapahar, a general of Sulaiman Karrani, Afghan sultan of Bengal (1566–1572). After the destruction, it was rebuilt. Speaking about Kalapahar's damage to the Kamakhya Temple, the junior priest of the temple says, "The construction of the temple has taken place over time. For example, Kalapahar broke the upper part of the temple. The broken part was rebuilt by konch king Maharaja Naranarayan (1540–1587) and veer Chilarai. History records that building this temple was very difficult. Many times, the temple collapsed during construction. According to divine instructions received in a dream, Naranarayan and Chilarai beautifully rebuilt this temple through worship, yagyas (fire rituals), and bali (offerings). This temple today was built by Naranarayan and Chilarai."

The Kamakhya Temple's mystic origin and rare spiritual vibration have been the subject of countless myths, beliefs, and discussions throughout the country. (ETV Bharat)

The Legend of Narakasura

According to Sarma, Narakasura was the king of ancient Pragjyotishpur. He was once a devotee of the goddess. But at one point, the arrogant Narakasura's tyranny began. According to legend, once Narakasura wanted to marry Maa Kamakhya deluded by her heavenly beauty. Narakasura proposed to her for marriage. This was impossible, and the goddess informed Narakasura of this.

But as Narakasura remained persistent, Maa Kamakhya devised a plan to escape him. She said that if Narakasura could build four gates and a rest room for the convenience of the temple's devotees within one night, then she would agree to marry Narakasura. She thought Narakasura would not be able to complete this task under any circumstances. But contrary to the goddess's assumption, Narakasura went ahead with the task.

Monks, ascetics, and devotees are streaming into the temple in droves for the Ambubachi Mela, which begins on Sunday. (ETV Bharat)

Just the time when he was nearing completion of the construction before the night ended, Lord Vishnu cleverly made a rooster crow, signaling dawn in the middle of the night. With the rooster crowing before the night was over, the goddess told Narakasura that the rooster had crowed and dawn had broken.

As per the agreement, Narakasura could not fulfill the condition. The four stone staircases built by Narakasura to marry the Goddess still exist at the Kamakhya Temple.

The significance of Ambubachi

Regarding the Ambubachi Mahayog, Kamakya temple's junior priest states, "Ambubachi Mahayog is a period of awakening. In the month of Ashara (Assamese month, corresponding to June-July), after the fourth pada (quarter) of the Mrigashira Nakshatra (constellation) passes, when the Ardra Nakshatra enters its first charan (phase), Mother Earth menstruates. During this time, Hindus observe Ambubachi. This period is when spiritual practices reach their peak. This Mahayog is primarily celebrated with strict religious rituals and powerful spiritual activities. During this time, with the blessings of the mother, we should use our inner strength for the welfare of the world. Ambubachi is an excellent time to acquire spiritual power. We can acquire this power through sadhana (spiritual practice)."

Through Ambubachi, the fertility of the earth increases, and for this reason, all agricultural activities such as plowing, digging the soil, planting crops, and transporting crops are suspended during those days. On the fourth day, the day Ambubachi concludes, all household utensils and clothes are washed, and holy water is sprinkled on them. After completing all these purification rituals and necessary ceremonies, prayers are offered to mother Kamakhya.