Alwar Woman Overcomes Depression To Help Girls Study Computer Science
Ruchita Anand lives in 'Apna Ghar Mahila Ashram' that helped her stand back on her feet
Published : September 15, 2025 at 6:26 PM IST
Alwar: Showing courage and perseverance, a 43-year-old woman has become an inspiration for many girls while providing them with employment-oriented education.
Ruchita Anand lives in 'Apna Ghar Mahila Ashram', an institution that helped her stand on her feet again after she had gone into depression.
Well-versed in English and holding a Doctorate in Computer Science, besides a Master's in Business Administration degree, Ruchita reached the Ashram during the Corona epidemic and has been living there ever since.
She disclosed that she taught in a private engineering college in Alwar for about five years, along with a coaching institute, while also doing career counselling of children who had done matriculation.
But some events in her personal life broke her confidence, and she started living a lonely life and went into depression for some years before she regained herself at the Ashram.
She is now working to connect girls with employment opportunities by teaching them computer courses in two batches of 35 students each daily.
Ashok Methi, who is the patron of the Ashram, said that a person had called to inform about the bad condition of a woman in the city's Company Bagh. “She was found talking in English and seemed to be well educated. We tried to send her to the Ashram, but were not successful. During the COVID-19 pandemic, some people got Ruchita admitted to a hospital from where she came to the Ashram,” Methi said.
She was treated for depression, and her health improved when she was sent to the Ashram’s Bharatpur branch.
After staying in Bharatpur Ashram for about a year, she was brought to Alwar and has been living there since then.
Ruchita said that in the process of teaching, she keeps herself updated with the latest information. She also helps the woman at the Ashram realize that they are not alone by talking to them about their families and homes.
One of her students, Nisha Sharma, said, ”Everything is explained well in the class as our teacher Ruchita has been associated with computer education for a long time. She knows where the children face problems and in which topic. She makes the students proficient by explaining them two to three times.” Another student pointed out that Ruchita has made her path of learning easy to negotiate.
Ruchita said that depression is not the end of life.
“It is possible to get out of this disease with the support of the family,” she said while pointing out that a depressed person starts thinking too much to the extent of reaching a state of stress.
“Apart from the family support, the person should be given proper medicines along with consultation with the doctors,” she added.
Mahesh Sethi, who is associated with the Ashram, disclosed that the institution began in 2020 with a capacity of 50, which has now increased to 150. Currently, there are 132 women living there.
