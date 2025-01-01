Splendor to Splendid, Mewat Man's 'Wooden Bike' Steals Spotlight

Alwar: For most youngsters, their two-wheeler is their first love, and they’ll go to great lengths to keep it in top shape. While some add quirky accessories or tweak the lights and horns to suit their style, 26-year-old Shahrukh from Jahkheda village in Alwar has taken bike customization to a whole new level.

Believe it or not, Shahrukh has replaced much of the steel and iron on his old Splendor with finely polished Sheesham wood, giving it a stunning makeover. Over two and a half months he has transformed the bike into a rolling piece of art.

Shahrukh is in news for his remodeled wooden bike (ETV Bharat)

Every detail, from the petrol tank to the silencer, now gleams with a rich, waterproof polish, making it not just a head-turner but also sturdy and rainproof.

What’s more, the modifications aren’t just for show. Shahrukh explains that the wooden additions enhance the bike’s durability, though they do add significant weight. His bike renovation cost him about Rs 25,000 and hours of effort. "My brother has helped me in this work. I have used waterproof polish on the Sheesham wood, which gives a shiny look. The best part about the wood finish is it will not get damaged even with rain water though the weight has increased," says Shahrukh.

The wooden bike (ETV Bharat)

Every time Shahrukh rides through the town, people wait and watch. Excited with the bike's look and appreciation he has received, he is not stopping here. His plan for a wooden car is on the anvil. "I am planning to use a Commander Jeep chassis, and make it into a wooden Thar, complete with pinewood finishes. But it will take a year or more before the four-wheeler hits the road," he quickly adds.