Hyderabadi Haleem: In Ramadan, All Roads Lead to This Delight of A Dish

Hyderabad: Haleem and Ramadan are synonymous as the aromatic dish makes its presence felt on every corner of the street in Hyderabad in the holy month in which Muslims across the globe refrain from eating or drinking from dawn to dusk.

An Arab dish, haleem is basically a mixture of minced meat, broken wheat, and a lot of spices. It was introduced by Mahboob Ali Khan, the 6th Nizam of Hyderabad, who ruled the then princely state between 1869 and 1911.

The dish soon became a key part of the Hyderabadi cuisine and has become a must-have in Ramadan in the last few decades. Haleem has made its way to become the key iftar dish as Muslim prefer to consume it as soon as they break the fast with dates and water. Besides the taste, the dish is a rich source of protein, helping those fasting rejuvenate and prepare for the next day. Whether you prefer it for its energy boost or its nutritional value, there's a haleem to suit every taste and budget, ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 300 per plate.

Part of Hyderabad's culture

Venturing through Hyderabad's streets, you'll encounter "bhattis," traditional brick-and-mud ovens, lining up outside hotels and roadside eateries, adding to the ambiance of the city's culinary scene. Despite Hyderabad's plethora of offerings in food, haleem reigns supreme, overshadowing even the iconic biryani in popularity. Its appeal extends beyond the Muslim community, with non-Muslims also joining in the fervour.

Pista House speciality

Over the years, some famous restaurants in the city have made their name for the quality of haleem they serve. Among them is Pista House, a chain of restaurants, which claims to prepare and serve authentic flavours since 1997.

Pista House claims it sells 10,000 kg of haleem every day during Ramadan, as focus on quality and hygiene are the key USPs of the restaurant. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Mohammad Akhil, Food Production Manager, Pista House, said they use pure Indian spices, 100 per cent Mutton and pure ghee to prepare Haleem that they sell in over 40 outlets in the city.

Rajeshan, owner, 'Taste of Hyderabad' said the dish sees a turnover of over Rs 500 crore every year during the holy month. As the shelf life of Haleem is only two days, restaurateurs in the Middle East and the US, are taking chefs from India to make the delicacy in their countries.

"Recently, we sent a chef to California. But, the main ingredients for making haleem are procured from Hyderabad and Delhi. Saudis are going gaga over Hyderabadi haleem as it is little spicy when compared to their version," he said.

Most popular GI food award

Given its popularity among the food lovers, the Hyderabadi Haleem, in 2022, emerged victorious among 17 food items from various regions of India to claim the esteemed title of 'Most Popular GI' in the food category. Among the other food items competing included Rasogulla and Bikaneri Bhujiya.

Chosen through a voting system conducted by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the award recognized the Hyderabadi Haleem's widespread appeal.

Haleem was initially granted GI status in 2010, which reserved the name exclusively for Hyderabad. The award was accepted by M A Majeed, Managing Director of Pista House and President of Hyderabad Haleem Makers Association, underscoring the longstanding tradition of excellence upheld by Pista House in crafting Haleem.

A stew of meat, lentils and wheat mixed with spices, Haleem is high in nutritional value and has a soothing porridge-like texture. Watchful chefs and their assistants meticulously prepare the dish, grinding meat and mixing ingredients in large vessels. They ensure a velvety consistency before serving it with a tantalizing spicy broth, caramelized onions, and fresh herbs. Savour this mouth watering dish, just venture out or order online.