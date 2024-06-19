Alien Beings Exist Among Us, Unknown to Us: Study by Harvard University

Hyderabad : Our interest in extraterrestrial life has been enduring for so many years. We have been searching for them for a long time. But so far no exact trace has been found. Some scientists are arguing that there are people like us in the universe, while others rule it out. Many theories are being put forward. Now a Harvard University study has brought another argument to the fore. As per this, alien beings are among us, unknown to us.

The Human Flourishing Program was launched by Harvard University in 2016 to advance human beings in all ways. It recently proposed a new argument regarding extraterrestrial life. Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) that we call UFOs and flying saucers are related to extraterrestrial life. It is said that extraterrestrial beings may be walking together with us on the earth and on the moon. It is also said that aliens may use flying saucers to meet their friends on Earth. This study proposed a new hypothesis called crypto-terrestrial.

Cryptoterrestrials are unique and mysterious extraterrestrial beings that may have originated on Earth in the future or even before intelligent dinosaurs. The researchers say that they proposed this hypothesis based on a deeper understanding, which temporarily strengthens their theory. If this is true, then it is no wonder that aliens are living near our homes.

Four types: A new study has proposed that mysterious extraterrestrial life can take many forms.

Human Cryptoterrestrials: This is an ancient human civilization with advanced technology. A long time ago, most of them died out. But it continues in residual form.

Hominid or Theropod Cryptoterrestrials: This is a technologically advanced non-human civilization. Some animals that have evolved to live incognito (eg underground) are part of it. These are the ancestors of the ape-like hominid humans. Or earlier forms of 'unknown, intelligent dinosaurs'.

Former Extraterrestrial or Extratempestrian Cryptoterrestrials: These are beings or future humans who came to Earth from another part of the universe. These may be hiding invisibly in places like the moon.

Magical Cryptoterrestrials: These are less than extraterrestrial beings that have grown on Earth. More than 'Beauties on Earth'. They are not technically proficient. Like 'Yakshini and Kinnera'. They can do miracles.

Is it true? Harvard University's hypothesis may not convince many scientists. Researchers think so too. However, they want to think and examine their argument with a logical and broad perspective. It is said that it would be foolish to dismiss this without investigating it thoroughly. This study needs to be reviewed and examined by other researchers.

Marvelous structures for protection! As the debate over the existence of extraterrestrial life continues, investigative writer Ron Halliday has raised another new point. He thinks that secret structures like Dolmens are meant to protect them from extraterrestrials. It is said that secret structures like the Skara Bree stone structure, Meshowie hut, and Brax stone wall in Scotland may have been built to protect against dangers from alien beings.

It is said that there are images on some of the stones used to build these that remind people of folk tales as if they are trying to escape from something. Archaeologists explain that these are completely different than what they mention. It is said that the structure and intentions of these buildings are not understood. They are trying to cover up the original intention. It is said that Brax's stone towers may have been built to connect with alien beings. These are similar to secret structures like pyramids. These may be worn to attract aliens or to ward them off.