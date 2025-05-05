Ajmer’s Temple Of 5508 Shaligrams: Rajasthan Man Collects Lord Vishnu's Stone Incarnations, Fulfills Father’s Wish

Ajmer: His father wished to visit 1001 temples of Lord Vishnu but he could not. This desire that remained unfulfilled made Pandit Sunit Jha take up a vow to get more than 1001 Shaligrams - sacred stone representations of Lord Vishnu - to the city of Ajmer, where the family resides since years. Today, with about 5508 shaligrams, the Shaligram Bhawan, located in the Naya Ghar area of ​​Gulab Bari here, is the only place in the country to house so many of the fossilized shell that is revered by Hindus as a live incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Sunit's father Abhimanyu Jha, a Sanskrit teacher in Ajmer, was an ardent devotee of Lord Vishnu. He would be engrossed in reciting the Vishnu Sahasranaam many times a day and had inculcated the same values into his family members. When he retired, Abhimanyu wished to visit 1001 temples of Lord Vishnu, but that remained unfulfilled. And son Sunit Jha made it a mission of his life to collect and get as many Shaligrams as possible, back home to fulfill his father's wish.

It is believed that paying respects to Shaligram is as good as visiting a Vishnu temple.

Ajmer’s Temple Of 5508 Shaligrams: Son Collects Lord Vishnu's Many Stone Avatars, Fulfills Father’s Wish (ETV Bharat)

In 2005, Sunit brought 1162 Shaligrams for the first time from the Kali Gandaki river flowing between Damodar Kund and Muktinath in Nepal. "These are all worshipped daily at home. During the Maha Kumbh held in Prayagraj, I took all the Shaligrams for Mahasnan, where they were anointed with the Ganges water and kept for the darshan of other devotees," says Sunit who subsequently kept getting more Shaligrams from Nepal. From 1162, the number rose to 2001 and now he 5508 Shaligrams are worshipped in the Shaligram Bhawan.

"Not only Prayagraj Kumbh, I have also taken all the Shaligrams to the small and big pilgrimage sites of the country," he quickly adds.

With the increasing number of Shaligrams, Sunit built a temple in the courtyard of his house where all the Shaligrams are worshipped daily. "It takes about five hours daily to worship 5508 Shaligrams. The process is long and cumbersome given that they have to be rubbed and cleaned with sandalwood for several hours. The other family members at my house also cooperate in the daily worship," he explains.

On the process how Shaligrams are fetched, Jha says after being taken out of river, Shaligram cannot be kept on the ground. Therefore, specially curated wooden boxes are made and the Shaligrams are carried in it till they reach the temple. "According to religious scriptures, there is no 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) of Shaligram as He is considered to be alive," adds Sunit.

For someone who used to make both ends meet by selling juice, Jha now is dedicated only to the service of Lord Shaligram.

Sunit has 36 varieties of Shaligrams varying from one gram to 25 kg and some of it have Dashavatara of Lord Vishnu inscribed on the fossil. "Not only Dashavatara, some of the collected antiques have Sudarshan Chakra while many seem like Shivlings," he says.

What is Shaligram?

Made up of 14 elements, Shaligram is a 4000 lakh year old stone which is believed to have originated beyond the surface of earth. They are believed to be ancient fossils of ammonites, a type of extinct cephalopod related to modern squids. They are found only in the Kali Gandaki river in Nepal and absorb water from the atmosphere which seem like sweat. "While many people take Shaligrams for marriages, there are many devotees who keep coming to my temple to have a look at the collection," explains Sunit.

Explaining that a lot of divine energy is obtained from Shaligrams, he advises that Indian should have 1100-1100-1100 Shaligrams in three different places so that the country will never be affected by any negative energy. "India can be a very strong nation if Shaligrams are placed strategically in different parts," he concludes.