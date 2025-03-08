This Women's Day, Aishwarya, Odisha’s First Transgender Administrative Officer Speaks On Owning Her Identity

Berhampur (Odisha): Aishwarya Rituparna Pradhan, an Odisha Financial Service (OAS) officer, has carved a path of her own and treads tall on it. Born in Odisha's Kandhamal district, in G. Udayagiri, to Bhokila and Rupavati Pradhan, Aishwarya spent her childhood in a lower-middle-class family where discrimination impacted her from an early age. Not only was she tagged as different, but denied facilities that every child got. But she refused to bow down and took the bullying, rejection, and societal prejudice in her stride to emerge a winner all the way.

On International Women’s Day, Aishwarya was felicitated at a programme in Berhampur University, when she spoke to ETV Bharat's Samir Kumar Acharya about her struggles, success, and the ongoing fight for transgender rights.

Aishwarya Rituparna Pradhan (ETV Bharat)

Q: Growing up was not without challenges for a third-gender person and that too in a small town where prejudices rule the roost. How did you manage ?

Aishwarya: It was difficult. In Kandhamal’s G. Udayagiri area, it was more difficult. After my identity was revealed, I faced the wrath from all quarters. Rejection and insult were an every day thing — not just from the society, but also my own family hated me. Similar was school where my friends kept mocking, bullying, and excluding. But I was firm and had nothing to hide.

Q: Tell us something about pursuing education and getting into one of the most prestigious government posts?

Aishwarya: I have always lived with a determination to prove myself. I knew that if I want to be heard and not judged, I need to be well educated. That would also help me escape from being discriminated. After school and college education in my hometown, I got admission into Utkal University for post graduation in Public Administration. But I aimed at qualifying the Odisha Civil Services Examination. I worked towards the goal and hard work paved my way.

Q: Can you share with us the experience of clearing the OFS exam and joining work?

Aishwarya: I attempted the Odisha Civil Services Examination in 2006 but the results were declared in 2010. The moment I got to know that I had made it, I thought there ended my struggle and it did! I got through OFS and was posted in Puri district. I was Odisha’s first transgender officer. It was important not only for me but for every transgender person who continues to struggle even today.

Q: At work, did you have to face discrimination?

Aishwarya: Not at all. I was always served respect. My colleagues and reporting authority have supported me, and at least professionally, I never was discriminated. But discrimination is now prevalent in our society and the road to accepting transgender individuals in leadership roles seems far too long.

Q: You advocate strongly for transgender rights. What do you think is the current status of the transgender community in India?

Aishwarya: We have come a long way but a lot more remains to be done. The NALSA judgment for example, was a landmark decision, that gave legal recognition to the third gender. The government has also introduced the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, but laws alone cannot change mindsets. There are a lot of people who treat transgenders as untouchables or outcasts. They think the trans people are only meant to survive by begging, or working as sex workers. But I can bet, many of us are highly educated and have the capacity to give back to the society like anyone else.

Aishwarya, Odisha’s First Transgender Administrative Officer Speaks On Owning Her Identity (ETV Bharat)

Q: How can we think of inclusivity in society?

Aishwarya: Accept us as we are and give us opportunity. The government has started taking steps in the direction and a lot is being done. But the society is still rooted to belief systems where transgender individuals have no place - be it in education, employment, and social spaces. If transgender children are given support and not mocked at, there will be many more 'Aishwaryas' .

Q: What message would you like to give the young transgenders?

Aishwarya: Believe in yourself. Your gender should not define you - what you do in life should be your only identity. Set goals and achieve. If I could shatter the glass ceiling, you too can. So it is time trans people should ignore naysayers and work hard to prove that identity is not a limitation. And also, Happy Women's Day !