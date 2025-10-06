ETV Bharat / offbeat

AI Steps In To Help Convert Paper Drawings Into Sculptures

Guntur: Converting a piece of art drawn on paper into a sculpture is a challenging and intricate job process for which artists have had to rely on years of experience and the trial-and-error method. They had to decide upon the right materials to be used and the right size.

But now artificial intelligence (AI) and technology have made this process pretty simple and precise. John Ratnababu, a lecturer in the Department of Fine Arts at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur, has introduced an innovative solution using AI-based three-dimensional (3D) tools to help sculptors.

With this method, artists can now see the three-dimensional pictures of what their work would look like even before the actual production begins. By demonstrating a hand-drawn picture to the AI system, a 3D preview of the proposed sculpture is generated, and the production cost can be estimated in terms of the raw material required, along with the suitable metal or other medium for the piece.

The system provides detailed guidance for the entire sculpting process. It calculates the ideal temperature for moulding, the number of people required for the task, along with the number of days needed to complete the sculpture. Ratnababu claims that this approach will simplify sculpture production while reducing the wastage of materials, besides helping the artists plan their work in a more efficient manner.

The Fine Arts Department at the University has already started incorporating this technology into practical training. Students are learning how to create terracotta statues from their paintings using AI-based design simulations. The faculty believes that this combination of traditional art skills and modern technology will not only save time and resources but also allow the students to experiment with new ideas more confidently.