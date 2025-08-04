Ahmedabad's Hidden Paradox: A Smart City Booms Alongside Loneliness And Old Age Homes

Ahmedabad: This city, known as a 'smart city' due to its modern infrastructure and technological advancement, presents a glaring incongruity. While high rises, grand shopping arcades and modern offices dot the city symbolizing development, a growing number of elderly people are simultaneously seeking shelter in overcrowded old age homes.

Worst still, there is a long waiting list at the old age homes as their existing capacity is fully exhausted and one has to undergo the hardships until one finds a vacancy.

ETV Bharat visited some of the old age homes in Ahmedabad and talked to the elderly and operators there.

'Jeevan Sandhya Ghardaghar' is one such old age home, serving the elderly for over 72 years. For those who have discord in the family, this has been the ultimate destination.

Jeevan Sandhya Old Age Home (ETV Bharat)

The home also provides legal counselling so that if anyone wants to hire a lawyer can do so. Efforts are also made to send the parents back home. Elders who are ill or who are not married can get an accommodation here.

The number of such homes is increasing in Ahmedabad. Dimpleben Shah, director of Jeevan Sandhya Old Age Home, said: “These days both husband and wife work, so the elderly feel lonely at home. With age, the elderly also need a sense of belonging. Old people become irritable due to age and illness. In earlier times, sending the elderly to old age homes was considered taboo.”

Shah went on to add: “But presently, people have reconciled to the idea and say rather easily, that the nature of the elderly does not match with us. So, it is good to stay separately. The financial condition is another major issue of discord. Parents raise their children their whole life, but once grown up, children do not take care of their parents. Parents come here and do not eat food for many days. They miss their sons. The parents gradually settle down here, but they are unable to forget their home,” Shah narrated his experience.

Giving more information about the old age home, Shah said: “A few years ago, there were two to four old age homes in Ahmedabad, now there are more than 50. In today's time, it does not matter if the parents have one son, two sons or four sons, the last resort is the old age home. I get 25 to 30 calls every day saying that we want to keep our parents in the old age home. There is a waiting list of people in Jeevan Sandhya Old Age Home as well,” he said.

Elderly people in a old age home in Ahmedabad (ETV Bharat)

Karmayogi Foundation Mavtar Ka Dham Old Age Home has been working for the elderly for the last several years. For admission in the old age home, priority is given to parents who have only daughters or who have no children. There is a waiting list of more than 450 people in this old age home, said the home staff.

Chiragbhai, the director of the old age home, said that the generational gap is also creating lots of problems. “Our elders follow old customs. They educate their sons and make them doctors. Then the views of the sons and parents do not match. It’s a new reality,” said Chiragbhai.

An elderly woman in a old age home in Ahmedabad (ETV Bharat)

Kusumben, who lives in Mavtar Ka Dham Old Age Home, spoke to the ETV Bharat team and said: “I came here after my husband's death. I also stayed at my daughters' house for some days. Then, I realized that they also have parents-in-law to look after, so I decided to come to the old age home. Here we are given food, medicine, clothes and are also taken on trips to temples.'

With teary eyes Kusumben said: “Our children should realise that Mother keeps them in her womb for nine months and then rears them up. They have a responsibility to look after them, come what may.”

The scenario in Ahmedabad raises a pertinent question and begs an answer if elders are being left behind in the drive for progress and development. The lengthening list of elderly people waiting for a space in a shelter home perhaps, reflects a problem of contemporary society where modernization and urban ambitions are redefining relationships.

