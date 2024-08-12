Ahead Of Independence Day, Rajasthan Miniature Artist Iqbal Sakka Creates Another Record

Udaipur(Rajasthan): Ahead of the upcoming Independence Day 2024 on August 15 and the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in the run-up to the grand event, international miniature artist Iqbal Sakka from Rajasthan's Udaipur, has crafted another unique masterpiece for the special occasion by making the world's smallest gold Ashok Chakra and Indian tricolor flag, a symbol of the country's pride and glory.

Iqbal, who has made 110 world records so far, is going to create a new world record this time Iqbal Sakka has made a name for himself all over the world with his miniature gold craftsmanship.

Smallest Masterpieces A Big Gift To Mother India: In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Iqbal said that the country's largest Ashok Chakra is installed in Topper Kala Village of Yamunanagar. Made of steel in golden color, it is India's largest Ashok Chakra recorded in the Limca Book of Records. The 30 feet Ashok Chakra weighs 6 tons. On the contrary, Iqbal of Udaipur said that he has made the smallest Ashok Chakra of India, lighter than air, with 24 spokes of 3 mm size, made of 24 carat gold, weighing negligible amount of gold, which can be seen only with the help of a lens. Iqbal has also made the Indian tricolor flag of one millimeter in size. He said that it took three to four days to make the masterpieces. While presenting a claim in the Limca Book, he has dedicated these artworks made on the 77th anniversary to the country.

Letter To Prime Minister And Chief Minister: Iqbal has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to accommodate his masterpieces in a museum so that other countrymen can easily see the tiny artworks made by him. Iqbal said that he has made more than 110 world records so far, in which he has also broken the world records of the biggest artists of many countries.

Lost An Eye In Making Micro Artworks: Iqbal's dedication to his artwork can be gauged from the fact that he has also lost one eye in this work. He has also made three special trophies for the T-20 World Cup besides three micro artworks for the temple of Lord Ram built in Ayodhya.

World Records To His Name: Iqbal has registered his name in the Guinness Book of World Records by making the smallest gold chain of the lowest weight. Apart from this, he also made the world's smallest tea kettle besides the smallest gold stump. Similarly, Iqbal has registered 100 world records in his name, which are registered in Guinness Book of Records, Limca Book of Records, Unique World Records, India Book of Records, World Amazing World Records, Asia Book of Records.