Ahead Of Diwali, 'Magic Diyas' Crafted By This Chhattisgarh Potter An Instant Hit

Ahead of Diwali, Ashok Chakradhari's earthen lamps are an instant hit with their ability to run round the clock without filling them with oil.

'Magic' 'Diyas' Crafted By Chhattisgarh Potter Ashok Chakradhari ahead of Diwali
'Magic' 'Diyas' Crafted By Chhattisgarh Potter Ashok Chakradhari (ETV Bharat)
Kondagaon: Ahead of the upcoming Diwali, the festival of lights, the unique 'diyas' (earthen lamps) crafted by a potter in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon are an instant hit as they can run round the clock “without filling them with oil”.

Ashok Chakradhari, a resident of Kondagaon, has not studied engineering in any engineering college. Yet, his intricately crafted pieces of earthen art are testament to his craft.

In the run-up to Diwali, Ashok has made a unique diya on Diwali which burns for 24 to 48 hours without filling it with oil. The demand for this special diya made by Ashok is now increasing rapidly in Kondagaon.

Chakradhari's Miraculous Diya: Clay magician Ashok Chakradhari said that there is a system of automatic oil filling in his diya. As soon as the oil in the diya starts to finish, the oil will reach the bottom of the diya from the top portion, he explained. As soon as the bottom part gets filled, the oil will stop dripping from the top automatically. Chakradhari has also been honored with the National Merit Award for his unique skill.

Bhopal Inspiration: Ashok said that 35 years ago he went to an exhibition in Bhopal where he saw a similar diya. The diyas made by Ashok are now in demand from many states. Ashok said that he makes around 100 such diyas every day. Due to the high labour, he is not able to make more diyas, he added.

