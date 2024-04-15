Agra: Man Seeks Separation from Newly-Wed Wife for Not Speaking English

Agra: A newly-married woman said she was forced leave her in-laws' house and opt to stay at her parental home for the last 15 days as her husband turned hostile towards her for her inability to speak English.

The couple entered into a wedlock out of love three months ago, and everything was going smoothly until suddenly their conjugal life took a turn for the worse. The woman alleged that her husband speaks English even at their home and became abusive when she failed to speak the language leading to a dispute in the house.

The couple were counseled at a family counseling center, where the husband refused to keep her with him for not knowing English. He further alleged that he finds it difficult to understand the language, Hindi. Moreover, her husband alleged that she did not take the initiative to learn English.

On the other hand, the wife claimed that she cannot speak English properly, and he knows how to speak Hindi well. During counseling, the woman said that she is a resident of Kamalanagar. She also said that a year ago, a man from South Indian came to Gurugram to work at a private bank and had come to Agra for training purposes. At that time, both of them met, which turned into friendship and then love; subsequently, both of them planned to tie the knot. The man sought a separation from his wife due to the communication barrier between the two of them.