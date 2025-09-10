ETV Bharat / offbeat

After Studying In Rural Government School, Mohali Siblings Bring Laurels To Family

Panchkula: For Deshraj Chaudhary, joy knew no bounds on Saturday when his younger son passed out as a Lieutenant in the Indian Army from the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai. The achievement was celebrated by his entire Jayanti Majri village.

Dharmanshu Chaudhary becoming an army officer was the icing on the cake for the proud father, who works as a motor vehicle official in Panchkula, as his other two children have performed equally well in life. While his daughter is a judge, his other son is serving as an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer.

Talking about Dharmanshu's passing out from the OTA, the proud father said, "He was enrolled with the National Cadet Corps (NCC) right from his school days and had participated in the Republic Day parade. He did his graduation from SD College in Chandigarh and was a part of the youth exchange programme with Kazakhstan. He was keen to join the Indian Army and cleared the Staff Selection Board (SSB) at Prayagraj. He is now a part of the Armoured Regiment."

All three children have brought laurels to the family within two years. Interestingly all of them did their schooling from government schools. The entire Jayanti Majri village of Mohali where the family lives is celebrating the achievement of the youngsters.