After Studying In Rural Government School, Mohali Siblings Bring Laurels To Family
While the sister is a judge, the brothers are revenue and army officers
Published : September 10, 2025 at 2:42 PM IST
Panchkula: For Deshraj Chaudhary, joy knew no bounds on Saturday when his younger son passed out as a Lieutenant in the Indian Army from the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai. The achievement was celebrated by his entire Jayanti Majri village.
Dharmanshu Chaudhary becoming an army officer was the icing on the cake for the proud father, who works as a motor vehicle official in Panchkula, as his other two children have performed equally well in life. While his daughter is a judge, his other son is serving as an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer.
Talking about Dharmanshu's passing out from the OTA, the proud father said, "He was enrolled with the National Cadet Corps (NCC) right from his school days and had participated in the Republic Day parade. He did his graduation from SD College in Chandigarh and was a part of the youth exchange programme with Kazakhstan. He was keen to join the Indian Army and cleared the Staff Selection Board (SSB) at Prayagraj. He is now a part of the Armoured Regiment."
All three children have brought laurels to the family within two years. Interestingly all of them did their schooling from government schools. The entire Jayanti Majri village of Mohali where the family lives is celebrating the achievement of the youngsters.
"The focus of all my three children was clear right from the beginning, and they prepared accordingly," Deshraj Chaudhary told ETV Bharat. His daughter Kamini Chaudhary was good in academics right from the beginning and did her LLM degree from Panjab University in Chandigarh. She went on to clear the exam for judicial services and became a judge in 2023. The entire village had celebrated to the beat of the drums. Kamini Chaudhary is currently posted at the District Courts in Rooopnagar.
His elder son Kamal Chaudhary cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam in 2024 to become an IRS officer. "Kamal had earlier done his engineering from Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) at Vellore. I motivated him for civil services, and he cleared the Haryana Civil Services exam in 2023 with top ranking and worked for a year and a half before clearing the UPSC exam. He is currently being trained at Nagpur in Maharashtra," Deshraj Chaudhary related.
The family sacrificed a lot to contribute to the success of the children. The father was the lone bread earner who got his children educated till matric at the government school in Sarangpur village. He used to drop and pick them from school besides doing his own job.
His wife Santosh is a homemaker who kept the education of her children above everything else. Deshraj Chaudhary related, "There was no internet connectivity in our village nor was there any transportation available. This was a major impediment in the education of my children. But all this is now just a memory in the face of their achievements."