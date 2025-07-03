By Badsah Jusman Rana

Sambalpur: Fed up with administration's alleged apathy, the tribal residents of Rambadmal village under Jujumura block of Odisha's Sambalpur district joined hands to build 'Adibandha' (check dam) and a one km-long canal, all by themselves, to solve years of irrigation woes.

When a team of ETV Bharat reached Rambadmal, located some 40 km from Sambalpur city, villagers accompanied them to the site, walking nearly a kilometre into the forest. Locals said that once the check dam gets filled with rainwater, it would serve as a lifeline for agricultural activities across the region.

As Admin 'Fails To Act', Tribals In Odisha's Sambalpur Build Check Dam And Canal To Irrigate 600 Acres Of Farmland (ETV Bharat)

"Every morning, we go door to door with a plate. Some give us money, while some give a handful of rice. We cook in the forest and then work on the dam and canal," said Chakradhar Mirdha, a local, as he began narrating how the villagers used their own money and worked tirelessly for over two months.

As Admin 'Fails To Act', Tribals In Odisha's Sambalpur Build Check Dam And Canal To Irrigate 600 Acres Of Farmland (ETV Bharat)

Notably, a check dam was constructed at the same spot in 2012 using funds from the block. However, it was damaged in a year. Since then, villagers had been making frequent visits to the local BDO office, but in vain. Allegedly, no repairs were made as none paid heed to their requests. Finally, in May earlier this year, the tribal community held a meeting in the village and decided to take matters into their own hands.

As Admin 'Fails To Act', Tribals In Odisha's Sambalpur Build Check Dam And Canal To Irrigate 600 Acres Of Farmland (ETV Bharat)

"Despite repeated requests, the local authorities failed to address the problems. It is then that the villagers decided to act and pooled money from their wages, collected donations and began working. Some carried spades, while some carried shovels to the forest daily for check dam and canal work," Mirdha said.

Interestingly, every family sent at least one member once a week to contribute labour. And together, they built a check dam and a canal in the Thelako Nala stream of Rambadmal under Kayakud Panchayat. The check dam is now ready to irrigate 600 acres of farmland in Rambadmal and nearby Jaresingha village, locals stated.

As Admin 'Fails To Act', Tribals In Odisha's Sambalpur Build Check Dam And Canal To Irrigate 600 Acres Of Farmland (ETV Bharat)

An elderly man, Chaitanya Mirdha said, "For years, we had been suffering from severe water shortage. Now, with this check dam, water reaches our farmland. We don't worry about drought anymore. Agricultural activities were tough in our village, but this dam comes as a big relief. It took us two months to complete the work. Earlier, just rainfall was enough, but now it's not. This canal water will help us a lot."

As Admin 'Fails To Act', Tribals In Odisha's Sambalpur Build Check Dam And Canal To Irrigate 600 Acres Of Farmland (ETV Bharat)

Prabhat Kumar Pradhan, the man who led the villagers and ensured completion of the work, said, "The dam was built in 2012, but it collapsed in a year. Time and again, we sought help from the administration but got no response. So we repaired it ourselves. We even used JCB machines in places where there were large stones."

"We have spent around Rs one lakh; all the money has been collected from the villagers," Pradhan said, adding that if government extends the canal, it will help cultivation in a bigger area of farmland.

As Admin 'Fails To Act', Tribals In Odisha's Sambalpur Build Check Dam And Canal To Irrigate 600 Acres Of Farmland (ETV Bharat)

When asked, ABDO Pragnya Panigrahi, in-charge BDO of Jujumura block, said, "We found out that villagers completed the work on their own. We have now included it in the NREGS Annual Action Plan. Work can begin after approval from the District Council. We are also trying to arrange funds from the MLA/MP LAD to build a guard wall for the check dam."

The official stated that the process was delayed due to frequent change of administrative officials and lack of proper communication about the problems of the villagers.

Also Read

Where There Is A Will, There Is A Hill: How This Odisha Village Used Spring Water To Solve Water Crisis