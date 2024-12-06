ETV Bharat / offbeat

Across Oceans And Skies: 2 Amur Falcon's Unbelievable Journey From Manipur To Africa

Two Amul falcons Chiuluan2 and Guangram from Manipur highlight the importance of migratory stopovers and conservation efforts as they fly through vast distances towards Africa.

Chiuluan2, male Amur falcon (X@supriyasahuias)
Hyderabad: The skies have always narrated stories of wonder, but few can match the breathtaking journey of Chiuluan2, a male Amur falcon from Manipur. Tagged with a satellite tracker in Chiuluan village in Manipur, the incredible migration of Chiulan2 has captivated wildlife enthusiasts across the globe.

After soaring across 3,000 kilometres over the Arabian Sea, Chiuluan2 made his way to Somalia in just five days and 17 hours. The sheer determination and stamina of this tiny creature, no larger than a pigeon, defy imagination. From Somalia, his incredible migration continued through Kenya, Tanzania, Malawi, and Zambia, ultimately leading him to Mozambique.

This incredible feat was even highlighted in an X post by IAS officer Supriya Sahu, currently posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Tamil Nadu Government.

"The extraordinary migration of the satellite tagged male falcon Chiuluan2, originating from Chiuluan village in Manipur continues to amaze (sic)," Sahu said.

But Chiuluan2 is not alone in this epic tale. Guangram, a female falcon following a similar migratory path, has also begun her transcontinental journey. Before crossing the Arabian Sea, she made strategic stopovers at Angul in Odisha, Indravati Tiger Reserve in Chhattisgarh, and Tadoba Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra.

These critical rest points, rich in resources, are essential for the falcons to replenish their energy during such exhausting flights.

The journeys of these falcons are part of a tracking project led by Dr Suresh Kumar of the Wildlife Institute of India (WII). This collaboration with the Manipur Forest Department and local communities sheds light on the falcons' remarkable navigation abilities. Their migration from Russia and China to Africa makes them one of the world's most extraordinary avian travellers.

What makes their flight even more astonishing is the non-stop leg over the Arabian Sea- a test of endurance, navigation, and survival. Without food, water, or rest, these birds soar across the vast expanse of the ocean, relying solely on their instinct and natural resilience.

This study also underscores the importance of preserving stopover sites, ensuring these winged wanderers have safe havens to rest and refuel.

