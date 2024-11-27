A Year After Silkyara Tunnel Rescue, Call Of 'Faith' Draws Tunnel Expert Dix To Baba Bokh Naag Site

Uttarkashi: When a stretch of the under-construction Silkyara tunnel collapsed on November 12, 2023, trapping 41 workers inside, it presented a hopeless situation for not only the trapped ones, but also family members and state and central governments.

The tunnel, which was a part of the Char Dham road project in Uttarakhand, was buried under tons of debris with no sign of life from the workers. The painstaking rescue operation, undertaken by multiple agencies and machines, continued for several days mired with challenges and setbacks.

Though the tunnel proved to be unstable and unpredictable, there was one man who never gave up hope and worked strenuously to find a way to reach the trapped workers. Arnold Dix, an Australian barrister, scientist, and professor of engineering, who is also the president of the International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association (ITA) was roped in. Dix also performed worship and bowed his head at a temporary temple of Baba Bokh Naag built near the mouth of the tunnel.

Finally, all the workers were safely evacuated. Dix himself linked the safe rescue with faith. A year later, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami declared Baba Bauknag Mela as a state fair. No wonder, Dix, who was warmly invited, came all the way from Australia.

After the successful rescue operation, Dix offered prayers at the temple of Baba Bokh Naag at the opening of Silkyara Tunnel. Dix, a geologist who heads the Geneva-based International Tunnelling Underground Space Association, time and again spoke about his belief in God and the power of the universe.

"As I work underground, I am completely humbled by the universe. So, people like me who work underground, like my entire life I have, faith is paramount. It can be a temple to different Gods. In the West, it's Saint Barbara. In Australia, it's Saint Barbara and the Aboriginal Gods and here in India, it's the local Gods,” he said.

Baba Bokh Naag fair a big draw

Although every year, Baba Bokh Naag fair is organised in Uttarkashi, but this time, it got the status of state fair. The two-day Baba Bokh Naag fair has begun at Moraltu Top from November 25. Baba Bokh Naag palanquin reached Moraltu from Upradi village, where people welcomed the palanquin with flower garlands and chanted slogans in Baba's praise. Arnold Dix and folk singer Jagar Samrat Pritam Bharatwan were seen shaking a leg in the lilting tune of folk music. Dix was, of course, the cynosure of all eyes and a special guest at the fair.