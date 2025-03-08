By Pranab Das

Tezpur: Sela Tunnel, a landmark project by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), has emerged as India's strategic connectivity upgrade in the face of rugged terrains and inhospitable winter weather.

As the tunnel connecting Tawang Valley in Western Arunachal Pradesh with mainland India marks its first anniversary on March 9 (Sunday), ETV Bharat reports on how the route has become a vital link for stakeholders to access challenging areas.

Significance of the Tunnel

The Sela Tunnel, located at an altitude of 13,000 feet above sea level and accessible in all weather conditions throughout the year, has facilitated communication to the border areas along China and provided considerable relief to the security forces, particularly during the winter season. Since the tunnel became operational a year ago, commuters have had easy access to both sides of the tunnel connecting Tawang with Kameng, even during this year's snowfall season.

A Year After Opening, Sela Tunnel Strengthens India's Strategic Reach Near China Border (ETV Bharat)

“We are very happy that the Army Border Roads Organisation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with the cooperation of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has given a special gift to the people of West Arunachal Pradesh by constructing this tunnel,” said local village head Dorjee Dakpa. “Earlier it was difficult to travel at night, and it took a lot of time. If we left at 6 am, we reached Tezpur in the middle of the night, and traffic was inaccessible due to heavy snow, but now both distance and time are shorter,” he said, visibly relieved.

Earlier, it took a long time to cross the long road along Lake Sela, and vehicles had to cross the slippery roads with special chains tied up in the wheels, maintaining a minimal speed, which made the journey both risky and time-consuming. Since the road holds strategic importance for India, India’s armed forces vehicular movement becomes very important on the route.

The Sela Tunnel is the highest level of BRO's efforts and progress in forward connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh on all other critical roads in Kameng and Tawang in West Arunachal Pradesh.

Engineering and Features of Sela Tunnel

The tunnel is the first two-lane road tunnel in Asia. The tunnel is 11.204 km long and 2.5 km on foot. It connects Dirang to Tawang in West Arunachal Pradesh, crossing the entire snow-covered mountain range of Chela Pass and connecting it to the India-China border. The entire road is about 10 km shorter now after the tunnel became operational.

“There is a lot of relief. The construction of the tunnel has given us a lot of relief. We used to travel long distances in the past. We could not drive for three days during the snowfall. We had a lot of difficulties back then, but now everything has become convenient due to the construction of this tunnel.” These were the words of an Indian Army Jawan.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force, which is on duty alongside the army in the region, also faced difficulties in travelling along this route to reach their duty stations. "The road often remained closed due to snowfall. We have to wait a long time for the road to be opened, but the construction of this tunnel has brought us a lot of relief," an officer of the force said.

Not only has it helped the Indian forces, but the bikers and adventure lovers in search of thrill and excitement have also echoed the same. “It is a great convenience for all passengers, especially for the Army and other security forces. Tourists can travel in a pleasant and safe place,” a tourist said. “I have been to this place three times; we are bike riders, and we had to face many difficulties in the past. There was nothing in this place. It was very difficult to come through the long road of Sela Pass amid the dense fog, but the construction of this tunnel has played a very important role in providing a lot of relief to tourists like us,” he said.

Two NRIs commented that the tunnel constructed on this road, which is accessible for communication every twelve months of the year, has benefitted the public and tourists, as it is a timely initiative, they added.

The tunnel, which has become an attraction for visitors, has also helped the state’s tourism. A local said, "We have seen a significant increase in the number of tourists due to the construction of this tunnel as the cost has been reduced significantly along with the time and distance. Many of our people have benefitted from the tunnel, as many have earned their living by doing this work.

“It is fortunate for us that this tunnel has helped us to take patients outside of Tawang for treatment during an emergency,” said one woman.

About the Sela Tunnel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Sela Tunnel on February 9. Construction of the tunnel started on April 1, and it was dedicated to the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 9 last year. This tunnel was completed in just 5 years. The tunnel was constructed by the BRO amid various challenges, including difficult terrain and adverse weather conditions. There are statues of Lord Buddha at the entrances on both sides of the tunnel. The walls inside the tunnel are also decorated with various tribal and traditional folk cultures of Arunachal Pradesh.

The tunnel structure consists of two tunnels with a length of 1003 m and an approach and link road of 1595 m and 8.6 km, respectively, for Rs. 825 crores. There is an escape tube next to the second tunnel. The constructed escape tubes are connected parallel to the main tunnel with a cross passage of 500 m each. This escape tube can be relocated and used in an emergency.

The tunnel is designed to accommodate 3,000 vehicles and 2,000 trucks per day. The maximum speed of the vehicle is 80 km per hour. The Sela Tunnel not only facilitates the movement of civilians but also the supply of the army and defence forces.

The Sela Tunnel ushered in a new era of economic prosperity, trade, tourism, employment, and overall development for the Tawang region. Earlier, the road to Sela Pass was one-way, which made it difficult for heavy vehicles, container trucks, and trailers to reach Tawang. In addition, traffic on the road was difficult, especially in winter, due to adverse weather conditions.

Strategic Importance of Tunnel

The Sela Tunnel is the longest in the world at an altitude of more than 13,500 feet above sea level. Deploying troops and heavy weapons along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China was a critical challenge for the military.

Earlier, the 500-meter-long Nechifu Tunnel provided a safe and strategic connection to the Balipara-Chariduar-Tawang road in the West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh. Without the Sela Tunnel, connecting to Tawang over the 14,000-foot-high Sela Pass road would have been a huge challenge for the army and tourists for at least three to four months during the winter.

As a result, the journey time from Tezpur, the headquarters of the 4 Corps of the Indian Army, to Tawang was reduced by at least 10 km or an hour. In addition, NH-13 can be used in all weather conditions.