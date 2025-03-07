ETV Bharat / offbeat

A Wedding Procession In Air: Faridabad Couple Steals Show In Helicopter Entry

Ravi Nambardar, businessman and the younger brother of BJP councillor Naresh Nambardar and Yogyata, became the talk of the town during their recent wedding ceremony

A Wedding Procession In Air: Faridabad Couple Steals Show In Helicopter Entry
The couple coming out of helicopter (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 7, 2025, 10:32 AM IST

Faridabad: The emerging trend of helicopter arrival for weddings has become an emerging trend across Haryana. After Rewari, Sirsa, and Nuh, Faridabad joins the league with a couple who made a grand entrance in a helicopter during a wedding in Budhaina village.

Ravi Nambardar, businessman and the younger brother of BJP councillor Naresh Nambardar and Yogyata, became the talk of the town during their recent wedding ceremony. Ravi wanted to make the occasion unforgettable.

The plan for the helicopter ride was made by Naresh Nambardar. The couple’s journey began in Dadsia village, where the families arranged their marriage. In a twist, after the ceremony, Ravi bid farewell to his new bride, and the two flew to their village, creating a wedding procession in the air.

Apart from the grand helicopter entry, Naresh Nambardar’s family made a commendable statement by refusing to accept any dowry. The family, rather than traditional demands, asked only for a token of one rupee and a coconut from the bride's side. Naresh emphasized the need to end dowry demands that put families, especially the bride's family, in difficulties.

The wedding procession on air is on the rise in the area. In Karnal's Ghoghardipur, a younger brother made the dream of the elder brother come true by arranging the wedding procession of his brother on a helicopter. The sight of a helicopter was a spectacle for many, with guests capturing the moment with selfies.

