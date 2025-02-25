A Village in the City – Heritage and Culture on Display in Srinagar, Sparking Wonder in the New-Age Children

Srinagar: Humaira had never touched a clay vessel made by a potter, nor had she seen or lived in a mud house with a thatched roof. She had never watched a woman grinding grains with a pestle and mortar.

But she saw it all in a village recreated in Srinagar—built by masons and labourers who now construct only concrete houses in Kashmir. These thatched houses, along with a potter at work and children playing traditional games like hopscotch and gulli danda, were showcased in an artificial village at the Kashmir Haat Exhibition Ground in Srinagar.

"Soan Meeras – Our Heritage," a cultural and heritage festival organised by the Jammu and Kashmir government, captivated locals—especially children—who were in awe of these traditional artefacts and clayware, now absent from modern concrete homes.

A view of the an artificial village, which has been created at the Kashmir Haat Exhibition Ground in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

Humaira, a sixth-grade student at Government School Kothibagh in Srinagar, said she had only heard stories from her grandparents about mud houses with thatched roofs and clay utensils. Visiting the artificial village with her classmates, she was fascinated by the things she had only heard about until then.

"Today's houses are made of cement and tin. Plastic, copper, and steel have replaced clayware. And games like saz loang (hopscotch), gulli danda (Tip-cat), and pithoo (Seven Stones) are now just stories. We don't play those games anymore; we play badminton, volleyball, and kho kho,” said Humaira.

Like her, Rahil Bashir Khan and Ayaan Zahoor, two schoolboys, also tried their hand at hopscotch and Tip-cat. Rahil Riyaz Khan, a resident of Keran — a scenic village in Kupwara near the Line of Control — who now studies in a Srinagar orphanage, said he had seen haystacks in his village but had never come across old thatched houses or pottery.

Children play in artificial village, which has been created at the Kashmir Haat Exhibition Ground in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

"We play games on smartphones, not pastimes like hopscotch or Tip-cat,” the seventh-grade boy said. Ayaan Zahoor, an eighth-grade student from Srinagar, remarked that the items on display were from a bygone era.

"These things can't be found in villages anymore. Steel and copper have replaced clayware. Cricket and football are our games. I can't play hopscotch or gulli danda because I’ve never seen or played them before. We play games on mobiles," he told ETV Bharat.

Bashir Ahmad Bhat, a 60-year-old shawl artisan from Srinagar, emphasised the importance of preserving such heritage for future generations. Abdul Salaam Kumar, a well-known potter from the Nishat area of Srinagar, noted that very few people buy clayware nowadays.

"Nobody buys clay vessels to store water or milk anymore. Some people purchase them just to decorate their homes," Kumar told ETV Bharat. At the exhibition, Kumar demonstrated his pottery skills, drawing crowds who eagerly clicked pictures and recorded videos on their smartphones.

Children play in artificial village, which has been created at the Kashmir Haat Exhibition Ground in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

In modern homes across the Valley, traditional clay kitchens have been replaced by gas stoves, electric heaters, and induction cookers —better suited for heating steel or copper. "These clay vessels can be used on electric gadgets and gas stoves if we mix sand with the clay. Without sand, the vessels will break when heated," Kumar said.