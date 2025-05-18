ETV Bharat / offbeat

A Unique Fishing-cum-cleanliness Festival In Jammu Kashmir Spring Creates Ripples

Locals from Panzath and adjoining villages plunge into the spring waters with wicker baskets and bags to clean the water body from pollutants.

Locals from Panzath and adjoining villages plunge into the spring waters with wicker baskets and bags to clean the water body from pollutants.
Locals from Panzath and adjoining villages plunge into the spring waters with wicker baskets and bags to clean the water body from pollutants. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : May 18, 2025 at 7:25 PM IST

2 Min Read

By Mir Ishfaq

Kulgam: A unique traditional fishing festival at a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district is attracting attention towards the locals' community service and environmental awakening.

Dozens of men—young and old—of Panzath village and adjoining area in the south Kashmir district plunged into a local spring popularly known as 'Panzath Nag' on Sunday, May 18 for the annual fishing and cleaning initiative in the spring.

Locals from Panzath and adjoining villages plunge into the spring waters with wicker baskets and bags to clean the water body from pollutants.
Locals from Panzath and adjoining villages plunge into the spring waters with wicker baskets and bags to clean the water body from pollutants. (ETV Bharat)

Locals, barring women, get into the Panzath spring waters with wicker baskets and bags on this day to clean the water body of weeds and other pollutants during the fishing event.

According to local belief, the spring is the confluence of 500 smaller springs and is the source of irrigation for thousands of acres of land spread over dozens of villages. The annual dredging initiative is held to ensure the smooth flow of water throughout the year.

Locals from Panzath and adjoining villages plunge into the spring waters with wicker baskets and bags to clean the water body from pollutants.
Locals from Panzath and adjoining villages plunge into the spring waters with wicker baskets and bags to clean the water body from pollutants. (ETV Bharat)

Mohammad Sultan, a local elderly from Panzath said that the annual festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm and is being organised for ages.

“Men of all ages come together to clean the spring. Now more people have come forward to attending the festival and taking an interest in it. We should save and preserve our water bodies,” Sultan said.

Shabir Ahmad, a village youth, said that the fishing and cleaning event aims to promote environmental cleanliness.

Locals from Panzath and adjoining villages plunge into the spring waters with wicker baskets and bags to clean the water body from pollutants.
Locals from Panzath and adjoining villages plunge into the spring waters with wicker baskets and bags to clean the water body from pollutants. (ETV Bharat)

“People using unconventional methods have garnered a lot of attention. The goal is to keep the stream free of weeds, desilt it to ensure a smooth flow of water. We want this initiative to gain attention and attract tourists to this place. We appeal to the government to promote this place as it has great potential for tourism”.

Locals from Panzath and adjoining villages plunge into the spring waters with wicker baskets and bags to clean the water body from pollutants.
Locals from Panzath and adjoining villages plunge into the spring waters with wicker baskets and bags to clean the water body from pollutants. (ETV Bharat)

PM Modi Acknowledges

Significantly, the annual fishing and cleanliness festival was acknowledged by PM Modi during his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program in 2023. “Panzath village community dedicates a day every year to clean the water bodies in the village,” PM had said in the program.

Read More:

  1. Many Miles With One Hand: Tamil Nadu Man Cycles Across India With A Mission - 'Clean City, Green City'
  2. A Heart That Beats For Birds, Snakes And Humans: Odisha's 'Shero' Snehashree Builds Nests, Rescues And Shelters Orphans

By Mir Ishfaq

Kulgam: A unique traditional fishing festival at a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district is attracting attention towards the locals' community service and environmental awakening.

Dozens of men—young and old—of Panzath village and adjoining area in the south Kashmir district plunged into a local spring popularly known as 'Panzath Nag' on Sunday, May 18 for the annual fishing and cleaning initiative in the spring.

Locals from Panzath and adjoining villages plunge into the spring waters with wicker baskets and bags to clean the water body from pollutants.
Locals from Panzath and adjoining villages plunge into the spring waters with wicker baskets and bags to clean the water body from pollutants. (ETV Bharat)

Locals, barring women, get into the Panzath spring waters with wicker baskets and bags on this day to clean the water body of weeds and other pollutants during the fishing event.

According to local belief, the spring is the confluence of 500 smaller springs and is the source of irrigation for thousands of acres of land spread over dozens of villages. The annual dredging initiative is held to ensure the smooth flow of water throughout the year.

Locals from Panzath and adjoining villages plunge into the spring waters with wicker baskets and bags to clean the water body from pollutants.
Locals from Panzath and adjoining villages plunge into the spring waters with wicker baskets and bags to clean the water body from pollutants. (ETV Bharat)

Mohammad Sultan, a local elderly from Panzath said that the annual festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm and is being organised for ages.

“Men of all ages come together to clean the spring. Now more people have come forward to attending the festival and taking an interest in it. We should save and preserve our water bodies,” Sultan said.

Shabir Ahmad, a village youth, said that the fishing and cleaning event aims to promote environmental cleanliness.

Locals from Panzath and adjoining villages plunge into the spring waters with wicker baskets and bags to clean the water body from pollutants.
Locals from Panzath and adjoining villages plunge into the spring waters with wicker baskets and bags to clean the water body from pollutants. (ETV Bharat)

“People using unconventional methods have garnered a lot of attention. The goal is to keep the stream free of weeds, desilt it to ensure a smooth flow of water. We want this initiative to gain attention and attract tourists to this place. We appeal to the government to promote this place as it has great potential for tourism”.

Locals from Panzath and adjoining villages plunge into the spring waters with wicker baskets and bags to clean the water body from pollutants.
Locals from Panzath and adjoining villages plunge into the spring waters with wicker baskets and bags to clean the water body from pollutants. (ETV Bharat)

PM Modi Acknowledges

Significantly, the annual fishing and cleanliness festival was acknowledged by PM Modi during his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program in 2023. “Panzath village community dedicates a day every year to clean the water bodies in the village,” PM had said in the program.

Read More:

  1. Many Miles With One Hand: Tamil Nadu Man Cycles Across India With A Mission - 'Clean City, Green City'
  2. A Heart That Beats For Birds, Snakes And Humans: Odisha's 'Shero' Snehashree Builds Nests, Rescues And Shelters Orphans

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PANZATH NAGKASHMIRKASHMIR SPRING CLEANLINESSPANZATH NAG FESTIVAL

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.