A Unique Fishing-cum-cleanliness Festival In Jammu Kashmir Spring Creates Ripples

Locals from Panzath and adjoining villages plunge into the spring waters with wicker baskets and bags to clean the water body from pollutants. ( ETV Bharat )

By Mir Ishfaq

Kulgam: A unique traditional fishing festival at a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district is attracting attention towards the locals' community service and environmental awakening.

Dozens of men—young and old—of Panzath village and adjoining area in the south Kashmir district plunged into a local spring popularly known as 'Panzath Nag' on Sunday, May 18 for the annual fishing and cleaning initiative in the spring.

Locals, barring women, get into the Panzath spring waters with wicker baskets and bags on this day to clean the water body of weeds and other pollutants during the fishing event.

According to local belief, the spring is the confluence of 500 smaller springs and is the source of irrigation for thousands of acres of land spread over dozens of villages. The annual dredging initiative is held to ensure the smooth flow of water throughout the year.