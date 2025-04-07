A UK Varsity MBA Grad's Farming Success In Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Kabir Chandrakar was pitted against two career choices soon after he completed his MBA in Corporate Finance from the University of Chester in 2014. He had the option of going with the popular career choice that any aspirant of his ilk usually opts for. The son of a progressive guava cultivator of Chhattisgarh instead choose the profession of his father.

He has decided to bring innovation in the form of farming. After completing his studies abroad, he returned to his native village to learn the intricacies of farming. He minutely gathered details about the nuances of farming and helped his father in farming. Today, the young farmer is farming on 120 acres. His annual turnover reached crores.

Kabir's father has been cultivating guava since 2010. But the scope of the crop was limited to only six acres. Kabir did a thorough assessment of the loss-profit scenario. He came to know that his father incurred more costs due to his way of cultivation. So first of all, he decided to reduce the cost of cultivation. After this, Kabir put all his strength into expanding his family's guava enterprise.

In one year, he took advantage of loan and subsidy from the National Horticulture Board and increased his cultivation area from six acres to 10 acres. Now Kabir is cultivating in 120 acres.

How did he start farming?

According to Kabir Chandrakar, after he came back to Raipur after studying MBA for two years, he paid attention to his guava fields. He found that foam net is used in guava cultivation. Nets were ordered from Gujarat. Upon his study about foam net, he came to know that its price is very low in countries like Taiwan, Hong Kong and China. Kabir soon placed orders of 10 lakh pieces at one go.

Why guava farming?

"I found vegetable farming expensive. Due to this, I focused on guava farming. Currently, I'm doing farming in about 120 acres at four places. I have two farmhouses in Mujgahan and Silyari of Raipur," he said. He also has farmhouses in places like Patewa of Mahasamund district and Aadejhar of Dalli Rajhara of Balod district.

There has been a gradual increase in farmland expansion: From 6 acres, to to 40 acres. In this way, in the last 10 years, guava has been cultivated on 120 acres. "New technology and new varieties have come now. It's been a steady growth in 10 years," Kabir added.

Employment for locals, foreign export

Guava farming is being done on 120 acres in four places. As many as 200 people are directly employed, but in the peak season this number increases to 400 to 450. Chandrakar said apart from Chhattisgarh, guava also goes abroad though the foreign export is not direct.



It is exported abroad through companies. There is a demand for this guava in Chhattisgarh and other states of the country including North East, Haryana and South. Farm house manager Rupendra Sahu said he has been working in Mujgahan Farm House for the last 14 years. "The innovation in guava cultivation has helped us in scale up the production. We hope to expand our business further," Sahu said.