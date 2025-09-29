ETV Bharat / offbeat

A Tradition Of 'Shatru Bolli' (Enemy Sacrifice): Andul Family's Ancient Durga Puja Ritual

Andul (Howrah): Entering the courtyard of the Datta Chowdhury family in Andul is like stepping into a moment where time has stood still. For 457 years, their Durga Puja has been more than just the worship of Goddess Dasabhuja—it is a living, breathing history.

The journey that began six generations ago with Ramsaran Datta Chowdhury still resonates with memories of the zamindari era. A unique feature of this centuries-old puja is the ritual of the 'Shatru' (Enemy) sacrifice, where a human-shaped idol of clay is created and pumpkins are cracked in front of it. This is known to the family as 'Shatru Bolli' (Enemy Sacrifice).

The preparations for this special ritual commence from the dawn of the Krishna Paksha Navami before Mahalaya. On that day, the courtyard buzzes with activity, as the scent of fresh earth hangs in the air. The structure is built with a mix of rice, pumpkin, and banana—the raw materials for the 'Shatru' idol. The senior priest begins the sacred chants, and with small, reverent hands, the human-like figure is moulded from rice powder, given the symbolic name 'Enemy'.

In accordance with the traditions of Durga Puja, on the sixth day, the smoke of incense coils upwards inside the Thakur Dalan. The resonant sound of conch shells, blown by the women of the household, rises and mingles with the rhythmic beat of the drums. As the dawn of Ashtami breaks, the melodies of Mahalaya blend with the sound of aarti in the Datta Chowdhury house. In that moment, a hundred-year-old story seems to whisper from the damp, storied walls of the old home.

With the arrival of Navami, the final preparations for the 457-year-old 'Shatru Bolli' commence. As twilight descends on Navami evening, the black lamp is lit, its flickering flame casting dancing shadows into every corner. The courtyard fills with a mixed melody of drums, flutes, and bells. It is then that the pumpkins are ritually cracked before the clay 'Enemy' figure, the ancient practice of Shatru Bolli. With the light of the mantra and the lamp, history feels palpably alive. The sound of the cracking pumpkin echoes through the courtyard air.