A Bond Like No Other: Umesh Rao And His Cow 'Gaimai's' Unbreakable 23-Year-Old Friendship

Umesh Rao WIth His Coe Gaimai (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 14, 2025, 4:32 PM IST

Kasargod: In the small town of Nileshwaram, a remarkable bond has flourished over the years between an elderly farmer and his cow 'Gaimai'. Unlike other relationships today, the companionship between 86-year-old Umesh Rao and Gaimai has only grown stronger, proving that love and loyalty can endure through the decades.

Umesh, a retired farmer, has spent most of his life caring for animals. Thirty years ago, driven by his desire to own a cow, he travelled to Cheruvathur, where he brought home Gaimai’s mother. This was no ordinary purchase. It marked the beginning of a lifelong connection. As the years passed and Gaimai was born, Umesh’s bond with her deepened, and he made the decision to part ways with her mother, ensuring Gaimai would stay with him on his farm.

Today, Gaimai is not just a cow to Umesh, she is a beloved member of his family. Over the years, as Gaimai gave birth to several calves, Umesh made it his mission to keep her female offspring, allowing Gaimai’s lineage to thrive on his farm. The herd now spans five generations, with Gaimai at the heart of it all. Her family has become a symbol of Umesh’s care and commitment and despite her age, she remains by his side.

Though Gaimai is now elderly, with her health showing signs of age, Umesh’s devotion to her has never wavered. Her once strong frame has weakened, and her teeth are gone, but Umesh still cares for her with the same tenderness he did when she was a calf. He often jokes, "Neither of us has teeth anymore," sharing a ligh-heareted moment between the two. Despite the passage of time, their bond remains as strong as ever.

Over the years, many people have come to Umesh, offering to buy Gaimai, but he has always refused. For Umesh, this is not about making a profit, it is about the deep emotional connection he shares with her. He has watched five generations of Gaimai’s family grow and for him, that is a priceless experience he would not trade for anything.

Gaimai, a Holstein Friesian, has lived well beyond the typical lifespan of her breed, which usually ranges from 15 to 20 years. Under Umesh’s loving care, she has surpassed expectations, living a full and happy life.

