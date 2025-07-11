A Tapestry Of Love In Land Of Guns: Maoist Couple Bid Farewell To Arms

Charla (Telangana-Chhattisgarh Border): This is a love story that blossomed in a battleground, the most unlikely place—deep within the hinterland surrounded by forests and hillocks where bullets speak louder than hearts.

Fed up with living with decades of uncertainty being chased by security forces Amit Barsa (27), a Division Committee Member (DVCM) of the Maoists, recently laid down arms in Chhattisgarh. His wife Aruna Lekam, an Area Committee Member (ACM), also followed suit. Their decision, made deep in the forests of Chhattisgarh, wasn't a political calculation.

It was the fallout of an emotional journey—a journey of grief, loyalty, rebellion, and an extraordinary love. The couple say they are now ready to turn a new leaf in their life.

Love amid guns and guerrilla life

“My father and brothers died when I was a child,” Amit recalls. “At the age of 12, I was taken into the forest by a Maoist Area Committee Member. I was trained to use weapons and eventually became a security guard for Politburo member Venugopal. I served in Abujmad and Gadchiroli for years.”

It was at a party meeting in Gadchiroli that Amit first saw Aruna Lekam, an Area Committee Member (ACM). “I fell for her at first sight. Despite being brave on the battlefield, I was nervous to speak to her. One day, I mustered the courage to confess my feelings. She was angry initially, but after two months, she accepted my proposal,” Amit shares.

However, love within the Maoist ranks came with a harsh condition. “The party did not allow couples to have children. So in 2019, I underwent sterilisation to meet the party's requirement and marry Aruna," he says.

From rebels to farmers

After six years of living together as comrades and partners in the forest, Amit and Aruna decided to surrender together. “We wanted to leave behind the path of violence. We will start a new life through agriculture. I will even undergo a reversal operation to have children and build a family,” says Amit.

Aruna, recalling their early interactions, says, “At first, I was angry and avoided him. I believed love was against the party’s ideology. But later, through my comrades, I came to know of Amit’s kind heart. When he expressed his love again after two months, I said yes.”

Wanted by the law, ready to quit

Amit carried a reward of Rs. 8 lakh, while Aruna has a reward of Rs. 5 lakh on her head. Their surrender is not just symbolic, it’s a testament to a desire for normalcy, family life, and peace after years of living in the shadows. Their story stands as a rare and powerful reminder that even in the most conflict-ridden corners of society, love can inspire change, and the yearning for peace can triumph over violence.