A Stitch In Time: Artisan Meraj Ansari's Effort To Put A Jharkhand Village On World Embroidery Map Bears Fruit

Once home, Meraj set up a modest workshop and started training the unemployed youth. Over the years, more than 100 young men and women have learned the art of zari and embroidery under him. Today, Fataha village has gained recognition as an embroidery hub and shed its anonymity.

Meraj’s journey began in 1999, when he went to Delhi to learn embroidery in a private firm. He got a good job and had a comfortable life with a steady income. He had a brush with the world of glamour by stitching for the high and mighty. But thoughts to empower his village weighed heavy and he wanted to return to his roots for others in the village - the youth, unemployed and unseen. “I wanted my people to enhance their skills and be self-sufficient but someone has to be there to teach them the basics,” he recalls. So, he returned to Fataha, with the determination to pass on the craft techniques to the fellow villagers so that their lives could be improved.

Chatra: In Fataha village of Chatra district, every household hums with the rhythm of embroidery. The clinking sounds of needles and the shimmer of zari on sarees, dupattas, and blouses are a common sight in most homes - with patient hands transforming threads into works of art. Leading the charge is Meraj Ansari, who traded city life with village, to change and empower his own people.

“Earlier, people used to go to Ranchi, Delhi, or Mumbai in search of work. Now, they can stay here and earn with dignity. They live in their homes and earn well,” Meraj says. While sarees take five to six days of careful handwork, dupattas consume three days and blouses at least two. The garments are then marketed at Ranchi, and sometimes sent to big cities like Delhi and Mumbai, or even abroad. Many a time, visitors from other countries including Germany, have traveled to Fataha to see the finesse of the embroidery work. They have also picked up stuff from here, Meraj says.

However, the price has not been fair, feel the artisans. “A saree that takes us almost a week fetches only Rs 3,000 - Rs 4,000. For a dupatta, we get Rs 1,500. A blouse can help us earn Rs 800 after two days of work. It seems less in comparison to the hard work that goes into stitching,” says artisan Ali Hasan, with a tinge of frustration.

Another craftsman, Faraz Ansari, who has spent 25 years in the craft, feels lack of government support is affecting the profits. “Our families survive on this. Had the government supported us better, this trade could grow into a much bigger business,” he says.

The district administration and NABARD are now stepping in. A new craft room has been set up which serves as a common workspace for artisans.

NABARD also plans to train artisans in modern garment-making, design innovation, and marketing. “We would want to mould this traditional skill to suit market demand and help artisans reach national and international platforms,” says Mrityunjay Kumar, NABARD’s District Development Manager. He also informed that women’s groups are also being formed to expand the scope and participation.

For Meraj, the revolution started with him but it has the potential to grow into a small-scale industry. “The skilled craftsmen need proper orders, fair wages, and better technology. All things done, our work will not just bring income, it will make the village prosperous,” he expresses hope.