A Sip of History: Jaipur's Vintage Indian Coffee House Fuelled Intellectual Debate

Jaipur: Nestled in a narrow, bustling lane off Jaipur's MI Road, the Indian Coffee House isn't just a cafe — it's a heritage and a piece of history. From the outside, it appears unassuming, but the moment one steps in it is like entering into a different era. The air is thick with the aroma of hot cream and filter coffee.

Steeped in history and stories, it is one of the places where Rajasthan's political bigwigs indulged in intellectual discussions and worked out political strategies – memories which are difficult to fade. The decor inside is a tribute to its origins in 1962, when it was established by the Indian Coffee Workers Co-operative Society. The walls are adorned with yellowing posters from the 1970s and 80s, the coat of paints wearing out with time.

The wooden chairs and tables of the yesteryears are mute witness to countless animated conversations. Waiters in crisp white uniforms and caps move with a quiet grace, preserving a tradition that has survived changing times.

Customers inside the Indian Coffee House (ETV Bharat)

For decades, this was the epi-centre of Jaipur's political and intellectual life. Here, over a humble cup of coffee, the strategies of check and mate were drawn up, and political manoeuvrings decided.

At one point of time veteran leaders of Rajasthan and former Vice President Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, former Union Minister Pandit Naval Kishore Sharma and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot used to come and sit here over a cup of coffee. They used to discuss politics over coffee. Even in the 90s, writers, journalists used to come and sit here and have discussions among themselves, but now the old people do not come.

Kolkata has a parallel to the Jaipur Indian Coffee House. The "Coffee House" located on College Street, next to Presidency University, is one of the oldest branches of the Indian Coffee House in Kolkata. Like the Jaipur one, Kolkata Coffee House has been a regular and vibrant hang out for renowned personalities. It has been a place of adda for intellectuals and students (and ex-students) of the Presidency College, political leaders, University of Calcutta and other academic institutions in College Street. It is a landmark in Kolkata’s cultural, social and political history and known as the hub of intellectual debates.

The College Street Coffee House had regular visitors like Satyajit Ray, Noble Laureate Amartya Sen, film directors Mrinal Sen and Aparna Sen, scholars, editors, journalists, political leaders, artists and writers. Animated discussions over current issues will continue over a cup of coffee for hours. It has immense historical significance.

History has it that the Indian Coffee Board decided to start a coffee joint from the Albert Hall (founded on College Street in 1876) and in 1942, the "Coffee House" came into being. Back at the Jaipur Indian coffee house, legendary painter MF Hussain was said to have been drawn to its charm, stopping for a coffee and a chat with the staff. In 2004, a second branch opened at Jawahar Kala Kendra, but the original retains a powerful pull.

Sanjeev Garg, a frequent visitor, says the cafe's charm is "fascinating". Alok Kumar, another frequent visitor said: "Nothing has changed. Only the paints are wearing out a bit. The rest of the atmosphere is the same. Chairs and tables are those old ones."

Jai Singh Jadoun, who has been coming for 30-35 years, noted that the filter coffee is legendary, a taste of nostalgia in a cup. The Indian Coffee House has resisted modernity. While shiny new cafes have sprouted across Jaipur, people still return to this old-world coffee house. For tourists and regulars alike, it's more than just a place to get coffee — it's an experience, a connection to a richer, slower-paced time.

As one foreign tourist put it, "It was a delight to have been here." And manager Ram Singh, who's been with the chain for 24 years, confirmed: "The dress code for coffee house staff is the same in the whole country". It's a small detail, but one that speaks volumes about a place that has dedicated itself to preserving not just a taste, but an entire atmosphere.