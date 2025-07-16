A Shiva Temple, Muslim Ruler & Hindu Soldier: 200 Years Of Harmony In Mughal Era

Bhopal: A nondescript Shiva temple, nestled in the serene surroundings of Old Bhopal, looks worn out with its faded walls, bearing the scars of time. The ordinary-looking temple with no shade of known rich heritage like other places of worship in Madhya Pradesh is still a standout relic.

Situated at the quiet banks of a pond at Ginnauri, the temple stands as a unique symbol of faith and friendship. Time has left its trail on the walls, but its history still stands tall.

The temple speaks of a bygone era in India’s complex wartime past. In a sign of testament to a Hindu warrior's loyalty towards him, a Mughal ruler allowed the construction of the public Hindu temple inside Bhopal's boundaries.

A temple gift for loyalty

In 1837, when Jahangir Mohammad Khan had just assumed the reins of Bhopal, a brave Hindu soldier named Chhakkulal fought for him. Together, they had fought battles and had built trust.

The Nawab honoured Chhakkulal with the title of Nasr-e-Jung Bahadur. One day, Chhakkulal fell from his horse near Fatehgarh. He was wounded and unable to meet Khan. The Nawab himself came to meet his comrade. On being asked about his injury, Chhakkulal said he was on his way outside the city walls just to offer prayers.

The temple stands as a testament to rare friendship in Mughal era. (ETV Bharat)

At that time, within Bhopal’s fortified walls, no public temple was allowed. People could only worship inside their homes. This incident moved Jahangir Mohammad Khan. How can a soldier so loyal be denied the right to pray close to home?

The Nawab granted written permission to build the first public temple within the Bhopal state's boundary. He also allotted land inside the garden of Munir Mohammad Khan. Thus, came the Shiva Temple in Ginnauri.

A 250-year-old time capsule of forgotten era

Since then, 250 years have passed. The temple still stands faded and dilapidated. During the month of Sawan, most appropriate time for Lord Shiva worship, the temple bursts with activities.

The Shiva temple in Bhopal. (ETV Bharat)

Priest Pandit Devendra Chaturvedi, who has been serving here for 25 years, says, “This temple is so vital for us but no one has cared for it. Leaders come, offer lip service and leave. Promises are made to be forgotten.”

Sign of royal camaraderie

Ginnauri is more than just a temple but a symbol of unlikely royal empathy. It cries for attention and deserves attention, according to Chaturvedi. "There is an urgent need for revival. The apathy is glaring. How can it be left like this?" Questions the priest.