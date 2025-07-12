A Shattered Dream Proved A Boon For This Assam Bamboo Artist

Moran: A shattered dream led a young Assamese man to lend an ear to his creative self, calling him to an art that has represented the beautiful state of Assam for centuries.

Parthapratim Mohan Baruah's dream of getting a government job was crushed despite his clearing the written exam. But what life denied him through one door, he reclaimed through another, the age-old Assamese craft of bamboo artistry.

Today, for 25-year-old Parthapratim, chiselling cane and bamboo into intricate pieces of art is not just an effort to retain his culture. It is a mark of his creativity that tells a tale of how a specially-abled man swam against the current to carve a name for himself.

Parthapratim engrossed in his work (ETV Bharat)

His village, Bokata Japisajia, in Assam’s Moran, like many other places in the northeastern state, has been closely associated with cottage industries. Bamboo and cane items, once considered crucial in every Assamese household, still hold an essential place in Assamese society.

Taj Mahal chiselled from bamboo by Parthapratim. (ETV Bharat)

Parthapratim breathed new life into this art with his precise craftsmanship, creating miniature replicas of many ancient monuments. From crafting Rang Ghar, Kareng Ghar, and Taj Mahal to making decorative items such as hats, trays, trophies, fans, bags, flower vases, flowers, jakoi (traditional strainer), khaloi (fish basket), dora (mat), ugha (basket), chereki (lamp), his range and skill in chiselling bamboo make him one of the leading such artists in the state.

One of Parthapratim's products (ETV Bharat)

Soon after completing his graduation in 2021, Parthapratim attempted to secure a government job. Despite clearing the written exam for the job in the state’s Irrigation Department, he was disqualified during the final round due to his hearing ability not being at par with the required decibel level.

One of Parthapratim's products (ETV Bharat)

Though heartbroken, Parthapratim pulled himself together and turned toward Bamboo artistry, a craft he had learned under the guidance of renowned artisan Mohan Saikia soon after clearing High School exams in 2017.

"Being differently-abled never stopped me. Even when I was denied the job, I knew I had something valuable in my hands. Bamboo gave me a way to express myself and to stand on my own feet," Parthapratim said.

One of Parthapratim's products (ETV Bharat)

The response has been encouraging as the products are sold in markets with many customers coming back to buy directly from the young artist. "Many also come to my home to purchase them," he said. He also promotes and sells through social media platforms, actively using social media to connect with customers and showcase his products.

Parthapratim's products on display (ETV Bharat)

Buoyed by the positive response, Parthapratim now invites 1 to 2 assistants as needed, as apart from the decorative items, he also creates furniture, including sofas, chairs, tables, and beds.

While being old, the industry Parthapratim is part of is still thriving. Government data shows that at least 480 units undertake cane and bamboo works in 26 districts of Assam with an investment of Rs 371.34 lakh, employing 2212 people.