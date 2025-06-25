ETV Bharat / offbeat

A School Without Students: Teacher Waits Alone In Empty Andhra Pradesh Classroom

Tekkali: In a rare and heartbreaking scene from Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district, a government teacher arrives daily at her assigned school, only to find no students waiting. Jagannathapuram Primary School in Narsingapalli panchayat under Tekkali division now stands deserted with classrooms echoing silence as student enrolment drops to zero.

Padmavati, a teacher, reported for duty on June 16, expecting to start teaching Classes 1 and 2 under the state's new foundation school structure. But she was welcomed with locked doors and empty benches. " I have visited every household in the village, met elders, and pleaded with parents to send their children, but no one came," Padmavati said.

The school had only two students last year. Following the Andhra Pradesh government's school reconstruction initiative, it was converted into a foundation school offering only Classes 1 and 2. "Higher primary classes (three to five) have been merged with the Narsingapalli Primary School, located about one kilometre away," Padmavati said.

Jagannathapuram village has around 75 households, but very few children fall in the age group for lower primary education. Those who do are mostly enrolled in private schools, leaving government institutions like Jagannathapuram struggling to stay afloat.