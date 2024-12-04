ETV Bharat / offbeat

A School With Just One Student And Lone Teacher In Telangana

The government primary school in Warangal has one student and lone teacher as financial constraints have forced locals to send children to better institutions.

Government teacher Jaganmehan (R) teaches lone student at Konapuram government primary school in Warangal, Telangana. The school has just one student and one teacher
Government teacher Jaganmehan (R) teaches lone student at Konapuram government primary school in Warangal, Telangana (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Warangal: With financial constraints forcing children to study at gurukuls and hostels for better opportunities, a government primary school in Telangana's Warangal district operates with a lone student and just one teacher to teach him.

Konapuram government primary school, located on the outskirts of Wardhannapet municipality in Warangal district, operates in a unique situation---just one student and one dedicated teacher.

The Sole Student
The school serves the small village of Konapuram, home to around 50 families. Due to financial constraints, most families have opted to send their children to gurukuls and hostels for better opportunities. As a result, Elikatte Shreyan, a second-grade student, remains the only pupil enrolled at the school.

A Committed Teacher
Despite the minimal attendance, Jaganmehan, the school's sole teacher, cycles 5 kilometers daily from Wardhannapet to ensure Shreyan’s education is uninterrupted. The school functions out of two rooms—one for the Anganwadi center and the other for the primary classes.

Declining Enrollment
The availability of nearby educational facilities, including a primary and high school just 3 kilometers away, along with an SC girls' hostel, an ST Gurukul Girls' School, and an ST boys' hostel, has contributed to the decline in student numbers. Currently, the Anganwadi center houses eight children, with five expected to join first grade next year.

