A Royal Tradition Of Mysuru Palace: The Vijayadashami Vajra Mushti Fight

Mysuru: The Vajra Mushti Kalaga has a unique tradition among the traditional Navratri pujas conducted by the royal family of the Mysuru palace. Vijayadashami day, the Vajra mushti fight is held in the red clay arena prepared in the Kalyana Mandapa of the palace.

Vajra Mushti Kalaga is an ancient and unique Indian martial art involving armed wrestling with a knuckleduster, also called a Vajra Mushti or 'Thunderbolt Fist.'

The combatants, known as jettys, aim to draw first blood from their opponent's head to win the match. While it is a form of grappling, its use of the weapon distinguishes it from conventional wrestling.

The art form flourished under the patronage of royalty, particularly during the Vijayanagar Empire from the 14th to 17th centuries.

The tradition of performing Vajra Mushti matches continues to this day during the annual Mysuru Dussehra festival, a practice initiated by the Wadiyar dynasty in 1610 CE.

The modern version of Vajra Mushti is performed by a small community of wrestlers who have inherited the tradition. Today's matches use blunted weapons and are more ceremonial than their historical counterparts.

The Vajra Mushti fight, which signals the Vijayadashami procession, is not held anywhere else in the country.

The Vajra Mushti fight, which was conducted by the Jetties community at the time of Navratri, has a history of over 400 years. During the time of the Vijayanagara dynasty, the Jetties community had migrated from Gujarat to the areas ruled by the royal families.

At that time, they used to take shelter in the palaces of the kings and wrestle. There are about 10 to 12 thousand Jettys in Mysuru, Bengaluru, Chamarajanagar, and Channapatna parts of Karnataka, and they are now engaged in various jobs.