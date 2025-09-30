A Royal Tradition Of Mysuru Palace: The Vijayadashami Vajra Mushti Fight
More than 400 years of tradition, the Vajra Mushti Kalaga of the Jetties from Gujarat.
Mysuru: The Vajra Mushti Kalaga has a unique tradition among the traditional Navratri pujas conducted by the royal family of the Mysuru palace. Vijayadashami day, the Vajra mushti fight is held in the red clay arena prepared in the Kalyana Mandapa of the palace.
Vajra Mushti Kalaga is an ancient and unique Indian martial art involving armed wrestling with a knuckleduster, also called a Vajra Mushti or 'Thunderbolt Fist.'
The combatants, known as jettys, aim to draw first blood from their opponent's head to win the match. While it is a form of grappling, its use of the weapon distinguishes it from conventional wrestling.
The art form flourished under the patronage of royalty, particularly during the Vijayanagar Empire from the 14th to 17th centuries.
The tradition of performing Vajra Mushti matches continues to this day during the annual Mysuru Dussehra festival, a practice initiated by the Wadiyar dynasty in 1610 CE.
The modern version of Vajra Mushti is performed by a small community of wrestlers who have inherited the tradition. Today's matches use blunted weapons and are more ceremonial than their historical counterparts.
The Vajra Mushti fight, which signals the Vijayadashami procession, is not held anywhere else in the country.
The Vajra Mushti fight, which was conducted by the Jetties community at the time of Navratri, has a history of over 400 years. During the time of the Vijayanagara dynasty, the Jetties community had migrated from Gujarat to the areas ruled by the royal families.
At that time, they used to take shelter in the palaces of the kings and wrestle. There are about 10 to 12 thousand Jettys in Mysuru, Bengaluru, Chamarajanagar, and Channapatna parts of Karnataka, and they are now engaged in various jobs.
Jettys start practising Vajra Mushti Kalaga three months before Dussehra follow very strict rules in their diet. They mainly eat fruits, milk, and eggs along with dry fruits in their daily food. In the past, Maharajas used to keep the Jettys in their palaces. However, now Jettys Kalaga is not held, but Vajra Mushti Kalaga is held only for Shastra (ritual).
Vajra Mushti Kalaga is held between two pairs in the premises of the palace's Kalyana Mandapa. Jattis stand in the arena wearing traditional costumes
After the third puja inside the palace, the Maharaja raises the sword. Then a person in the middle gives the signal for the Vajra Mushti fight. Immediately, a Vajra Mushti fight takes place between the two Jetties within thirty seconds to one minute.
The fight ends when Jettie's head bleeds while fighting with the Vajra Mushti weapon in his hand. Then the royal family sets out on a victory march. Later, the Banni Puja is held, and the Navratri pujas in the palace will end.
Earlier, a weapon made of elephant ivory used to be the Mushti weapon. In the past, during the reign of the kings, four weapons were used: stag horn, metal Vajra Mushti, iron Vajra Mushti and black wood Vajra Mushti. The ivory weapons used now are given by the palace and are returned by them according to tradition.
Raghunath Jetty, who has participated in the Vajra Mushti fight three times, spoke to ETV Bharat, “The Jetties selected for the Vajra Mushti fight are selected by the Umpire, or Ustad, without considering their height and weight. In the Vajra Mushti fight arena, the Jetties have no knowledge of their bodies. The Vajra Mushti fight takes place by the grace of Goddess Chamundeshwari. Now the Vajra Mushti fight is not held in the same way as before. It is held only for tradition," he explained.
