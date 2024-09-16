Watch: A Rajasthani Fort Worth Rs 25 Lakh Set To Come Alive In Bengal This Durga Puja

Siliguri (West Bengal): If you are heading to West Bengal this Durga Puja, you can witness the colours of Rajasthan in Siliguri city. A Puja pandal themed on a Rajasthani fort is being constructed in the city's Rabindra Nagar area.

A Rajasthani Fort Set To Come Alive In Bengal This Durga Puja (PTI)

With less than a month left for the festival, residents and organizers from the Rabindra Sangha Club are preparing for what they promise to be a grand celebration of their community's biggest religious festival.

"We are celebrating the 72nd year of Durga Puja this year and our tagline is 'Padhaaro Mhare Desh'. We will showcase Rajasthani art in this pandal," Udayan Dasgupta, Spokesperson, Rabindra Sangha Club said.

The pandal will feature intricate designs and vibrant paintings, offering a glimpse into Rajasthan's rich heritage. The organisers have a budget of Rs 25 lakh to set up the pandal. "The whole work is being done by hand, as you can see inside everything is being made by drawing and will showcase Rajasthani art," he said. Since not everyone can visit Rajasthan, the organisers say through the pandal, they want to give a gift to the people in this Puja.

In its 72nd year of organizing Durga Puja festivities, the Rabindra Sangha Club hopes that its pandal will attract large crowds and stand out among the approximately 700 pandals being set up across Siliguri. (Inputs from PTI Video)