A Rajasthan Jail Where Inmates Live With Families, Run Businesses, and Elect Their Own Sarpanch

Jaipur: Think of a jail where prisoners live with their families, eke out a living by driving autos, selling corn, running tiffin centres, or fixing motorbikes. Sounds like a fiction, isn't it? There is also a school inside the jail campus, where children study. The inmates also elect their own Sarpanch to resolve disputes.

Welcome to Dr. Sampurnanand Khula Bandi Shivir, India's 'largest open jail, tucked away in Sanganer of Jaipur. At the jail, more than 370 prisoners live not behind bars, but under a system that gives them freedom but with responsibility.

Many of the inmates are serving life sentences, and others are burdened by regret. They are not just inmates but also are parents, mechanics, shopkeepers, and even budding entrepreneurs.

A life of liberty within legal lines

Spread over 27 bighas, prisoners who’ve served at least one-third of their sentence and maintained good conduct are allowed to live with their families. They are free to step out during the day to work and return by evening.

They can use mobile phones, watch television, eat home-cooked food, and send their children to school. “This system allows inmates to remain connected with society. They can discharge family duties and reintegrate with dignity when their sentence ends,” said jail superintendent Rakesh Mohan Sharma. He continued, “Even the Supreme Court has appreciated this model and recommended it across the country.”

Elected panchayat, village council

The jail has its own elected Panchayat. Prisoners can vote for a Sarpanch, who helps maintain order and mediate disputes among inmates. Just like in a traditional Indian village meetings, disagreements are resolved through conversation and consensus. Every inmate contributes to camp maintenance through weekly Shramdaan (voluntary service), adding a collective spirit to this rare system.

A temple inside the jail campus. (ETV Bharat)

Take the case of Manoj from Gwalior, who has been in jail for ten years. After moving to Sanganer’s open jail three years ago, he began running a seasonal street cart. “During the summers, I sell sugarcane juice and roasted peanuts or corn in the winters. At times, I sell vegetables too,” he said.

“I derive a great bit of satisfaction and want to keep doing this even after I’m released," he added. Mahendra Nayak, a life convict, also shared his story. He now runs a mechanic shop outside the camp. "I return home to my family in the evening. There is nothing called draconian rules, and I enjoy a happy life here," he said.

He also takes care of two foreign-breed dogs. “At my shop, I repair e-rickshaws and scooters for other inmates at discounted rates. I want to launch an animal service NGO after my sentence ends,” he said.

A school where inmates children study. (ETV Bharat)

Some inmates also deal in real estate and property. Others work in the textile industry, drive autos, or run small repair shops. Many have learned skilled trades and artistry during incarceration, preparing for a better future.

Bonding in a jail

Every morning, a roll call and prayer are conducted. After a full day’s work outside, inmates return to register evening attendance. It’s a life of discipline for them. Their children attend a primary school within the jail premises, while some even pursue higher studies outside. An Anganwadi centre takes care of the youngest. “This model shows that rehabilitation is not just possible but transformational,” said camp in-charge Hemraj Vaishnav.

A model for the country

The open jail also drew the attention of the Supreme Court judges. In December 2022, five judges visited the camp and interacted with inmates. They lauded the system and urged other states to adopt similar models. In a country where overcrowded jails and grim incarceration stories abound, Dr. Sampurnanand Open Prisoner Camp is an exception. It opens up a window for incarcerated criminals, but it is a possibility.