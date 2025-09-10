A Railway Station That Operates Only 15 Days A Year; Know About Anugrah Narayan Road Ghat Station In Bihar
This Pitru Paksha, eight pairs of passenger trains stop at Anugrah Narayan Road Ghat station.
Published : September 10, 2025 at 8:25 AM IST
Aurangabad: Among the nearly 7500 stations of Indian Railways, Anugrah Narayan Road Ghat station of Aurangabad in Bihar is a wonder in itself, because trains stop here only for 15 days in 365 days of the year.
Situated 1.5 km before Anugrah Narayan Road Railway Station, the railway station operates only during Pitru Paksha, a 16-lunar-day period in the Hindu calendar dedicated to honouring and showing gratitude to one's ancestors.
As the Pitru Paksha began on Monday, 7th September, the otherwise deserted station has once again become bustling. Over the next two weeks, Pinddaanis from the country and abroad will land here and perform Pinddaan. Trains will stop here till the 21st of this month.
According to the East Central Railway, this Pitru Paksha, eight pairs of passenger trains stop at Anugrah Narayan Road Ghat station. The railway station falls under the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) to Gaya railway section, which forms a vital part of Indian Railways' Grand Chord route. Pilgrims alight here to perform rituals at Punpun.
Since there is no ticket counter at the station, people who come for Pind Daan take tickets till Gaya station. After performing Shraddha Tarpan in the Punpun river, devotees leave for Gaya ji by another train on the same ticket or by catching another train from Anugrah Narayan Road main station.
Since the station operates only for a small part of the year, it has fallen into a state of disrepair. However, the Railway has made arrangements for high mast lights, railway police force presence, and drinking water at Anugrah Narayan Road Ghat station this year.
According to Amardeep Kumar, a local resident, "Earlier, there was no facility at Anugrah Narayan Road Ghat station, but this year the railway has arranged for high mast lights and other facilities at the ghat station. However, due to being far from the main railway station, it remains deserted most time".
Adequate arrangements have also been made for the devotees at the Punpun river ghat near the Vishnu Dham temple complex at Sangam Ghat, one kilometre from the station. "The station does not have such good arrangements, but Vishnu Dham has good arrangements. There are facilities for staying and parking of vehicles in the premises," said Vibha Srivastava, a devotee.
What is Pitru Paksha?
Pitru Paksha, also called Shradh Paksha, is a 16-day period in the Hindu lunar calendar dedicated to honouring and remembering ancestors. During this time, Hindus perform rituals called Shradh to pray for the peaceful afterlife of departed family members and to invoke their blessings for prosperity, health, and well-being.
According to local historian Chandan Pathak, Pitru Paksha 2025 starts with Bhadrapada Shukla Purnima (full moon) on 7th September and ends on 21st September, which is Sarva Pitru Amavasya (new moon), also known as Mahalaya Amavasya. He added that the Punpun river is known by the name Adi Ganga Pun Pun and is considered to be an older river than the Ganga. The Punpun River is considered the gateway to Gaya.
“Before offering shraddha in Gaya, the pinddaanis offer the first shraddha to their ancestors here. That is why people from all over the country and abroad come here for these 15 days," Chandan Pathak said.
