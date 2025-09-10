ETV Bharat / offbeat

A Railway Station That Operates Only 15 Days A Year; Know About Anugrah Narayan Road Ghat Station In Bihar

Aurangabad: Among the nearly 7500 stations of Indian Railways, Anugrah Narayan Road Ghat station of Aurangabad in Bihar is a wonder in itself, because trains stop here only for 15 days in 365 days of the year.

Situated 1.5 km before Anugrah Narayan Road Railway Station, the railway station operates only during Pitru Paksha, a 16-lunar-day period in the Hindu calendar dedicated to honouring and showing gratitude to one's ancestors.

As the Pitru Paksha began on Monday, 7th September, the otherwise deserted station has once again become bustling. Over the next two weeks, Pinddaanis from the country and abroad will land here and perform Pinddaan. Trains will stop here till the 21st of this month.

Anugrah Narayan Road Railway Station (ETV Bharat)

According to the East Central Railway, this Pitru Paksha, eight pairs of passenger trains stop at Anugrah Narayan Road Ghat station. The railway station falls under the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) to Gaya railway section, which forms a vital part of Indian Railways' Grand Chord route. Pilgrims alight here to perform rituals at Punpun.

Since there is no ticket counter at the station, people who come for Pind Daan take tickets till Gaya station. After performing Shraddha Tarpan in the Punpun river, devotees leave for Gaya ji by another train on the same ticket or by catching another train from Anugrah Narayan Road main station.