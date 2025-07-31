A Push To Break Years Of Silence In Kashmir

Hapatnar (Anantnag): Hundreds of terror victims in Kashmir who for years dreaded coming out in public to speak of the pain and loss they faced at the hands of militants are now finding courage to tell their stories.

The shift was not sudden but two years of groundwork by a Kashmir-based Non-governmental organisation, ‘Save Youth, Save Kashmir’, which has been holding programmes on deradicalisation, sufi conclaves, drug de-addiction, and terrorism, particularly since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

The NGO, with a strength of over 100 members, has identified 11,000 terror victims in Kashmir and interacted with over 1200 such families in 10 districts of the valley.

Thirty-eight of these families alone are in Anantnag’s Hapatnar, the worst-affected hilly village predominantly inhabited by Paharis. The idyllic village bestowed with natural beauty that leaves one in awe, Hapatnaar has witnessed a spate of selected gruesome murders, followed by years of enforced silence.

But now, the mist that had hidden the village’s dark past is gradually lifting the veil with truth as chilling as the air itself. The majority of those killed in this village had fallen to bullets after being branded as ‘mukhbirs’ (informers) or gadaar (traitors), some for their mere familial affiliation, says Waheed Ahmad, an activist who has been following these cases in Anantnag.

A view of Hapatnar village in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Like Mohammad Ashraf had grown up enduring pain and trauma since his father and brother were executed to death by militants over two decades.

From his two-story house in Hapatnar, he recounts the ordeal of suffering in silence, including being forbidden from burying their dead at the community graveyard or mourning their deaths.

“Our cop brother (Mohammad Ayub) was killed after a bomb was planted inside their camp in neighbouring Ashmuqam (a village in Anantnag) in July 2002,” he said.

Initially, Ashraf says his brother had joined a counterinsurgent Ikhwan-ul-Muslimeen, a pro-government militia, accused of gross human rights violations, against the wishes of his father.

Later, he was appointed to the police department as a Special Police Officer (SPO). An SPO is not a regular policeman but plays a vital role in law and order and counterinsurgency operations.

“But militants abducted my father and brother from our home and executed them in January 2003 on the allegation they were mukhbir (informers working for security forces). They were eking out a living as labourers and had nothing to do with their militancy or security forces. Even my father was against his son joining the Ikhwan. They killed them without any reason,” Ashraf said.

The J&K Police investigations (FIR 3/2003) noted that the father-duo was beheaded and their bodies were strewn on the roadside in neighbouring villages, almost five kilometres away from their home. It named four terrorists armed with ‘illicit automatic weapons’ for the kidnapping and murdering father-son duo alongside another villager, Barkat Ali.

A view of Hapatnar village in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

According to Ashraf and corroborated by two fellow villagers, the militants appeared in the village announcing a ‘ban’ on lifting the bodies or offering them a decent burial.

“My two sisters and two male members of our family brought the bodies on their shoulders all the way to our home. Two heads were carried in a polythene bag,” says Ashraf, a labourer, who is the sole bread earner to sustain a wife, three children and a physically challenged brother.

He claimed he was kept in custody and sustained torture, like beating and waterboarding at the hands of terrorists for questioning the abduction of his father and brother.

In the corner of their courtyard, according to Ashraf, they dug a pit and buried the bodies without following the obligatory rituals in the face of fear. Even now, the small triangular flattened piece of land, overshadowed by the overgrown vegetation, lies without a tombstone to avoid scrutiny.

“We mourned silently. None was allowed to join the mourning at our home. For two weeks, we had nothing to eat as militants had burnt the grocery and eatables in the courtyard before abducting my father and brother,” says Ashraf, overwhelmed with grief as his wife displayed a portrait with the image of his father fixed in the middle alongside his two slain sons.

This deeply impacted his younger brother Muzzafar Ahmad, who went to offer prayers at the neighbourhood mosque but ended up beating up people and damaging window panes there, he recalls.

In the subsequent years, he attempted suicide after electrocuting himself with a community electric transformer, leaving him physically crippled with both arms amputated and his body contracted.

“After suffering this much, we were muted and faced social stigma. But now I can muster the courage to speak up,” says Ashraf, pinning hopes on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who promised justice to victim families.

He announced reopening cases and filing fresh cases for the victim families who had suffered in silence all these years. Since June, he has held two public meetings in Anantnag and Baramulla with affected families, assuring them government jobs within 30 days of filing their claims.

“For decades, these families were marginalised and their voices were not heard. Justice was denied. Their pain was ignored, their stories untold and the truth deliberately suppressed,” said Sinha, addressing the first gathering of terror victims in Anantnag. Since then, he has issued 40 appointment orders to victim families.

Sinha asked the family members of terror victims, including many hailing from Hapatnar, to submit their cases to the concerned Deputy Commissioners, assuring a speedy process of appointment within a month and financial assistance, hand-holding to family members who want to start their own business venture.

For Zareefa Bano, the announcement has brought some relief to her long-enduring pain and sufferings as she submitted papers to seek a job for her two daughters.

The execution of her husband, Abdul Rashid Khan, by terrorists in June 2002 on the allegation of being a ‘drinker’ and ‘mukhbir’ turned her life into a haunting nightmare. Now bedridden in a broken and crammed wooden shed with gaping holes all over the roof and walls, allowing rays of hot afternoon sun to strike her face, is what she calls home.

Zareefa (2nd from right) with her family (ETV Bharat)

“Our two-storey home and cowshed burnt down. My husband was abducted and his head was chopped off by terrorists the following morning without any reason. He was innocent and eked out his living by working as a construction labourer. Terrorists robbed us of everything,” says Bano with tears welling up her eyes as she recalls the suffering and hardships.

The loss of the sole breadwinner and homelessness pushed the then young woman with two little daughters into an unending saga of pain and suffering. She was not allowed to see the last glimpse of her husband as the body was not brought home to avoid further backlash from terrorists.

Zareefa recalls fighting all alone from sheltering her two daughters in a makeshift shed to carrying out manual labour to make their ends meet and ensure food is served on the platter.

“I had to endure the pain of social stigma as I was seen as an outcast for being the wife of a mukhbir. But I bore this and worked in shifts at local homes and paddy fields to earn a livelihood. After all, my daughters saw both father and mother in me. The elder one was 3 years old and the younger one was just 1 when their father was killed by terrorists,” she told ETV Bharat.

A defunct Panchayat house where once Zareena's house stood before it was burnt down (ETV Bharat)

Bashir Ahmad Bhat, a farmer, still recalls Khan as a hardworking man who was always focused on his work.

On the unpaved village road alongside a paddy field, he takes a deep breath, showing the piece of land where the Khan's two-storey house once existed.

But now the piece of land houses a defunct Panchayat house, which was offered by the family to the government for securing a job in lieu of land to sustain their family.

"Who would dare to question those days," he says. “Everyone was worried about their own safety. It was largely rivalries, disputes or a mere allegation that resulted in cold-blooded murders,” said elderly Bhat with a flowing grey beard.

Many like Zareefa are registering their cases with the district administration or Police helplines. In Anantnag alone, more than 400 families came forward. Across the valley, the number has crossed 2,000.

“All these people are terror victim families,” points a senior official in the Anantnag district administration towards a long queue of people. They have been filing applications to pursue their cases.

In the face of the growing rush, LG Sinha announced opening a full-fledged portal on July 22 for ‘streamlining and expediting the process of providing relief and compassionate appointments’.

The web portal, which will serve as a centralised platform to maintain comprehensive district-wise data on militancy-affected families, will also ensure the elimination of any bogus or multiple claims, says an official spokesperson.

Wajahat Farooq Bhat, chairman of NGO Save Youth, Save Kashmir, says the initiative was born after he met a family who claimed to have lost two members to terrorists during a drug de-addiction programme in Baramulla last year.

“The family connected us to many families, and we narrated their plight to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in October-November. Later, he met 60 such families in Raj Bhawan,” he said.

Initially, the families were reluctant to share their ordeal due to fear and a lack of social acceptance of their plight, Bhat added.

“A militant had social acceptability. But there was no social acceptability for civilians killed by terrorists. Instead, they would face stigma, suffer in silence and fear. But now, they are filing complaints openly, which is a clear indication of change,” he said, crediting Sinha for this change following sustained action against terrorists in the last six years.

“I feel satisfied witnessing this 'carvaan' of change’ that gives people courage to speak up,” Bhat added.