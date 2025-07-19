A Poster, A Body And Many Lies Later, How A Bhubaneswar Murder Was Solved 50 Kilometres Away

By Tapasa Kumar Parida

Bhubaneswar: That a faded poster at a bus stand would unravel the mystery behind the missing and murder of one person from Bhubaneswar, was not even in the mind of the investigating agencies or police, let alone the family members of the victim. But it did. The day the poster of the unidentified body was put up on the walls of the Baramunda Bus terminal, chapters of the gruesome killing started unfolding.

At a time when killers in modern cities try clever tricks to cover their tracks while some vanish without a trace, they certainly leave behind a proof, like a weapon or mutilated corpses, that leads the trail of investigation. But in cases where no evidence comes through, like the murder that took place exactly a year ago on July 19, 2024, a poster proved the first step in tracking the case.

All that the police had was a decomposed body, buried a few kilometres from Bhubaneswar.

The Body Buried Proves Clue On Ground

On July 20, 2024, in a remote patch of land in Gobindpur, Cuttack, Police found a decomposing body, dumped and buried as if in haste. The body had no ID, no belongings, no fingerprints. It was sent for postmortem. After a week, since there was no lead, and no claimant or missing persons report, the local police buried it again.

A Poster, A Body And Many Lies Later A Bhubaneswar Murder Was Solved 100 Kilometres Away (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, as a routine process, a circular with a photograph of the unknown body was sent across police stations in the state. One poster made its way to Bhubaneswar’s Baramunda Bus Stand, the place that witnesses a large crowd everyday with the hope that some person somewhere would identify it.

That’s where the break came.

A staff member from the Baramunda Bus Depot police outpost saw the poster and found something familiar about the face. He alerted locals and within hours, a family from Bhubaneswar, came searching for kin who was missing for the last 15 days. They saw the photo and knew it was their own Nabaghana Pattasani, a small-time businessman, who was last seen around Khandagiri area.

They contacted the police and then followed a 100-kilometre reverse trail, from Bhubaneswar back to Gobindpur, to the grave.

Digging Up the Truth

It was decided to exhume the body under police supervision. Though the body had decomposed to a large extent, some clues like the clothes the body had, structure, and hair were quickly identified by the family. They confirmed it was Nabaghana.

Now, the missing person was tagged a victim and the case - murder.

But there was another important question. If Nabaghana was located, where was his vehicle? Days passed and so did months and suddenly the family reported spotting the car in Shastri Nagar, Bhubaneswar. Police swung into action and recovered the vehicle which gave clues about one Muzaffar, alias Bunty, a trusted aide of Nabaghana. Bunty used to look after Nabaghana's business.

Police grew suspicious of Bunty, who during investigation tried to mislead cops by claiming he had pawned Nabaghana’s vehicle for some debt repayment. But as investigation went deeper, it became clear that Bunty knew far more than he was acting like.

The Guest House of Death

The cops started tracing Bunty’s movements and that led them to Sri Sai Guest House, near Ghatikia Chowk, a place where Nabaghana often stayed. CCTV footage was checked from July 19 and it revealed that Nabaghana had checked into the guest house in the morning but there was nothing to substantiate that he left the guest house ever.

Instead, the CCTV showed Bunty going to the guest house and coming out multiple times. He was seen carrying some small packets, probably food, but some time later he came out with a large bag. That struck the police who started piecing together the murder.

Stabbed, Packed, Disposed Like Garbage

On July 19, Nabaghana arrived at the guest house. Police believe he and Bunty had booze and argued over money. Bunty reportedly had been demanding more money stating that he earned it as an aide. The discussion turned so bad that in a fit of rage, Bunty stabbed him to death.

What followed was cold and calculated. He bought a sheet of plastic and wrapped the body, cleaned the room, and waited till 9 PM, when he called two people to help him in disposing of the body.

To one, he lied saying that it was a dead deer. When one man refused to help, Bunty approached another driver, offered him more money, and rented an Innova car. The driver helped him to load the body into the boot of the car. Surveillance cameras at the Cuttack Toll Gate made it clear that the car passed in the route with a large bundle in the back.

Police Chase and Arrest

Police traced Bunty to Kandhamal, his hometown while Bharatpur police station and Special Squad coordinated to arrest him. During interrogation, Bunty confessed to the crime. He showed police the water body where he had thrown the murder weapon, a knife, and the clothes worn during the crime. He also told the police that the Innova vehicle used to transport Nabaghana's body had been abandoned near Govindpur. Police retrieved it and seized his phone too.

A Murder Born of Ego and Debt

According to ACP Tapas Pradhan, the motive behind the gruesome killing was not just money. The accused said he had been nursing a grudge against Nabaghana for the insult and anger inflicted on him. Bunty was associated with Nabaghana for years and always thought himself to be indispensable. So when Nabaghana recently shouted at him, he felt humiliated.

Consumed by rage, Bunty hatched the plan to murder Nabaghana in the same guest house that he had rented for him to stay.

After cracking the case, police have filed a preliminary charge sheet, supported by CCTV footage, scientific evidence, witness testimonies, and confessions. The case will likely go to trial soon.