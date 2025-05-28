Analogue Is 30-Minute Slower Than Digital In This North Bengal Place

Jalpaiguri: Have you ever seen the time gap between an analogue and a digital watch is 30 minutes, if both are set on the correct time? If not, then you must visit North Bengal's Mahakal Dham to experience the rare phenomenon.

This place in the Gorumara National Park, under the Jalpaiguri district, is frequented by the locals and tourists for worship. If someone looks at an analogue watch and a digital watch simultaneously, a time gap of 30 minutes is noticeable. However, walking away a few hundred meters will bring both the watches to the correct time.

The Mahakal Dham in Gorumara National Park. (ETV Bharat)

Still unknown to many tourists who visit Jalpaiguri every year, this one-of-a-kind phenomenon was brought to notice by the ETV Bharat correspondent. Sankalita Roy Karmakar, a tourist, said, "We didn't notice this earlier. The time difference between my watch and my mobile phone is 30 minutes. I have been here before, but I never noticed this. Maybe I would have left without seeing this today, too, had you not told us. Bangladesh is a kilometre away from our home. But we never noticed a time gap there either. We are seeing this in Mahakal Dham."

Another tourist, Deepavali Dey, said, "We have never heard of it earlier. This is the first time we are seeing it. The reason behind it might be the absence of any mobile tower in the vicinity. But I want to know the real reason."

The stretch near the place in the national park. (ETV Bharat)

Monojit Roy was equally spellbound, "When I came here, I saw my wristwatch and mobile phones were showing different times. I could see a half-hour time difference."

Many of those who failed to notice this were surprised, but didn't know the reason for this. Ajit Munda, a local, said, "We are 30 minutes ahead here. But we do not know why this happens, but many people keep asking. The time on the mobile phones is ahead of that of the wristwatch."

Sagar Sen, a driver, said, "When we come here, the time gap widens to half an hour. Some say that it takes the time zone of another place. But I do not know the exact reason."

Dwij Pratim Sen, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Gaurama Wildlife Division in Jalpaiguri, said, "We have also noticed the time gap at Mahakal Dham."

Geomagnetism has the answer to it. Experts say Mahakal Dham is located near the meeting point of the Eurasian and Indian plates, where strong magnetic waves are active. This makes the clocks show Bhutan time.

The time gap vanishes once the clocks drift away from the place. (ETV Bharat)

Dr Raja Raut, secretary of the Jalpaiguri Science and Nature Club, said, "There is a half-hour time difference at Mahakal Dham next to the Gorumara National Park. This has been a mystery for a long time. As Bhutan is close by, it takes that time. But why? There are two tectonic plates — the Eurasian plate and the Indian plate. Gorumara is located at this juncture with active magnetism, which makes clocks assume Bhutanese time, not IST. Some parts of Bhutan are on the Eurasian plate, and some are on the Indian plate. I think that may be the reason. As a result of the combined nature of all these, Bhutan's time is assumed at that particular spot. However, there is a need for further research on this."