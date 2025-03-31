A Peek Into The Sanctuary Where 14th Dalai Lama Arrived After His Tibet Escape 66 Years Ago

Khenzmane: Apprehending Chinese Army's attempt to capture him, the 14th Dalai Lama escaped Tibet and fled to India, triggering Tibetan uprising and finally the Indo-China war of 1962. It was on March 31, exactly 66 years ago that the Dalai Lama had entered the then North East Frontier Agency (NEFA), present-day Arunachal Pradesh, after fleeing Norbulingka Palace in Tibet.

On this day, ETV Bharat travelling to this place in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district, where the 14th Dalai Lama had first placed his "holy stick".

Sanctuary where Dalai Lama arrived (ETV Bharat)

Zemithang Valley, a small hilly area in the western part of Tawang holds immense historical significance as a sanctuary where Dalai Lama had taken refuge after escaping from Tibet. It is located around 70 kilometre from Tawang, 12 km from Khenzmane and 500 km from Assam's Tezpur.

People pray for Dalai Lama's good health at this sanctuary (ETV Bharat)

The 14th Dalai Lama had first placed his holy stick at Khenjimani in the Pangchen Valley in Tawang district of Western Arunachal Pradesh. Khenzmane is located at the end of Zemithang village in Zemithang Circle of Tawang. It is said that Dalai Lama had himself planted a tree on the banks of the Nyamgyang-chu river, which enters from China's Shannen province. This tree is worshiped daily by Buddhists as a symbol of the Dalai Lama. Buddhists visit this holy place and tie "khada" (ceremonial scarf), on branches, wishing the Dalai Lama a long and healthy life.

Buddhists worshipping tree planted by Dalai Lama (ETV Bharat)

There is a suspension bridge leading to Khenzmane from Zemithang on the the Namgyang-Chu River, about 12 km from Khenjiman. After crossing the suspension bridge on the river on foot for about half a kilometre, one enters the holy place of Khenzmane. It takes 10 minutes to walk on the suspension bridge to reach here.

The site was renovated by the Marathalai Company of the Indian Army in 2023-24. Crossing this holy place, one will reach the Indo-Tibetan Border Police post. The distance from this place to the Indo-China border is only one and half kilometre.

Prayers are held at the sanctuary (ETV Bharat)

Lobsang Tsering, a Monpa tribal Buddhist, who was seen praying for the Dalai Lama by tying a religious khada to the sacred branches told ETV Bharat, "This place is considered holy because the Dalai Lama first rested here. We are coming here to pray for the long life and good health of His Holiness. It is 66 year since His Holiness entered this place in India after fleeing from Tibet. The place shares its border with Tibet."

The Line of Actual Control (LAC) is about one and half kilometre from the Khenzmane border in Zemithang, where both Indian and Chinese troops patrol the respective borders.

On way to sanctuary (ETV Bharat)

After leaving Tibet, the 14th Dalai Lama and his entourage of around 80 people reached Khenjiman after crossing several rivers and mountains. They took rest for two days after crossing the international border and then under the leadership of the Assam Rifles, went to Tawang, where they stayed for four days.

The Dalai Lama was brought to Khenzmane by the late Narayan Chandra Das, a constable of the Assam Rifles. Das earlier told ETV Bharat that the Dalai Lama was given protection by the Assam Rifles.