A Museum With Childhood Memorabilia Is What This Odisha Man Wants To Gift To Next Gen

Bhubaneswar: Sabyasachi Swain of the IRC village under Nayapalli sub-division of Odisha's Bhubaneswar has turned his house into a treasure trove of childhood memorabilia. A peek into the house will introduce you to a plethora of lost things around the world. Gramophones, British-made wristwatches, and lanterns used during World War II, 'Agfa' camera from the 1950's and Minolta cameras, to name a few.

These items have gradually been lost from our memory, and the new generation hardly knows about them. However, Swain has preserved these silent witnesses to many happy and sad moments of yesteryears with utmost care and love so that the future generation can know about their past. He pauses while dusting them, as if these are not just preserved objects but a reflection of the past.

The camera collections of Swain. (ETV Bharat)

The obsession with knowing old things and the desire to collect them has given a new identity to Swain, a private company worker. As the number of collectables kept growing, Swain turned his bedroom into a museum.

When mellifluous melodies come out from the gramophones, the number of which has grown to about 100, Swain turns nostalgic, thinking who will lend ears to these masterpieces or will care for the gramophones.

The collection of old lanterns in Swain's museum. (ETV Bharat)

The 52-year-old has been collecting old things since he was a student in Class 8. His collections stretch beyond the limits of Odisha and extend to India and abroad. Although he doesn't have a lot of money, he never refrains from spending on old items. He also orders old things online, giving them a new identity.

His trove ranges from things ranging from two-year-old to over 100 years old. He has 70 types of cameras, starting from the 1950s 'Agfa' to Minolta Ji Camera, Vitorette, Canon, Instamatic, Kodak Folding Camera, Bunny, Asika, and Uden Field Camera.

The old clocks still keep ticking. (ETV Bharat)

"In 1986, I received a 'Minolta Ji Camera' as a gift. This camera is what fueled my passion for collecting. Earlier, learning photography was mandatory to operate a camera. But now, new technology has made everyone a photographer. Earlier, be it the last day of school, college or any other social, cultural festival, photography was an important part of it, where photographers had a special importance," he said.

"High-quality photography is true now, but the fun of that time is gone," he added.

Some of the lanterns were used in the World War II. (ETV Bharat)

Although the collections are quite old, the striking part is that Swain has kept all of them functioning with his adoring touch. You can hear a several-year-old gramophone slowly playing some music, and a clock is announcing its age by ticking.

"When I was a child, I came across a camera while visiting a fair. I liked it very much and bought it for Rs 350. This was in the 1990s. The passion for collecting started from then on. The support and cooperation of the family were enough. But the lack of space has led to many of the collected items being destroyed. If someone had provided a house for the museum or the government had extended some help, many of the old items could have been preserved for the next generation," Swain said.

Sabyasachi Swain with a gramophone. (ETV Bharat)

Referring to states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu, which have such museums, he said, "All these old things are slowly losing their identity and will become unknown in the coming days. It will be very difficult to inform and identify the next generation. Today's children do not know all this. So his museum will remain an unforgettable memory for them."