By Sangram Das

Angul: Believe it or not, a modest house in Angul's Ranigoda village in Odisha would take you by surprise. Step inside 70-year-old Tretananda Samanta's dwelling and you see world history come alive, though in fragments. Coins, notes, stamps, and scriptures besides books of historical significance abound his mini museum. But the collectibles, for Trtenanda, are a treasury of memory, knowledge, and passion which he built painstakingly over four decades.

The mini museum houses ancient Indian coins to banknotes, from postage stamps of more than 140 countries to palm-leaf manuscripts, mythological texts, and record of village history through his own books, which he has authored and allows people to go through. “Ever since we learnt about the museum, we feel proud to have someone like Tretananda, who has given the village an identity,” says Abhas Kumar Das, a local resident.

A Museum In His Home, Odisha's Septuagenarian Preserves The World In Coins, Stamps And Texts (ETV Bharat)

The story of the museum began when Tretananda joined NALCO in 1984.

A waste paper basket in the office was the place which seeded the inquisitiveness in Tretananda. He picked up a discarded envelope out of curiosity and saw a stamp of Australia stuck on it. He quickly separated it from the envelope and took it home. Subsequently engineers and experts from countries like France, Germany, Australia, and other places visited the plant frequently and Tretananda got an opportunity to collect foreign banknotes and stamps from them. "I would offer to pay for the things I collected, but sometimes I got for free. But I have spent a lot of money to gather whatever stirred a sense of inquisitiveness in me. Slowly a handful of coins, stamps, books and other materials became a part of my collection and turned into a lifelong pursuit. I have spent countless hours to document these in a proper way," informs Tretananda.

Today, his home attracts visitors daily - from schoolchildren, people from neighbouring villages, school teachers, history enthusiasts, who keep Tretananda busy in his retirement days. They learn from him about foreign currencies, flip through old texts, and listen to stories from across the world. "My house has become an informal learning centre, one that has more artefacts and collectibles than many district-level museums," he claims.

An educationist Purna Chandra Singh Samant says, “If schools and colleges could bring their students here, they will have a lot to learn from Tretananda's museum. There is so much about history, culture - of the world and the villages of Odisha also.” Even religious institutions many times borrow old texts from him for Bhagavata and Purana readings, he adds.

For Tretananda, neither does the museum help him earn nor has it given him the recognition he deserves. "I am doing a preservation work because I want today’s youth to see these things of the past, the relics and the history. People from far and wide come here to refer to ancient texts. Even many teachers visit my library to lay their hands on some books on history which are not available anywhere else," says Tretananda.

The collection that began as a hobby, has grown into something far greater. A museum-cum-library that is the fruit of one individual's effort, a tribute to history and a gift for the present generation. "My passion to preserve heritage will remain even when I cease to exist and that is important to me," says Tretananda.