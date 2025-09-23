A Mini Kolkata In Varanasi: A Tale Of French Artistry And Bengali Tradition Of 250 Years
Unique French-made silver throne and the continuity of Bengali traditions in the Kashi Mitra mansion
Published : September 23, 2025 at 6:26 PM IST
Varanasi: It is said that Varanasi is as old as its traditions and fame. Varanasi is also known as Mini Kolkata. Just as in Kolkata, the Goddess Durga is worshipped in various puja pandals, in Varanasi too. Durga idols will be worshipped in 512 registered Puja pandals this year, and the celebrations are open to all.
There are some Durga Pujas in Varanasi that began before independence and continue to exist today. The oldest of these is the Bengali Durga Puja. It began in 1773 when Anand Mitra, a Bengal landlord and deputy collector under the British, and his family came and settled in Varanasi.
After being given responsibility for Kashi and the surrounding areas during the British rule, Anand Mitra lived there and worked to keep his Bengali traditions alive, but he did not give up his royal position. At that time, he was also the landowner and was considered a nobleman. Therefore, the oldest Durga Puja in Varanasi still reflects its aristocratic spirit.
While the Goddess sits on a throne made in France, weighing over 25 kilograms of silver, her departure is also performed in a grand palanquin, a unique and extraordinary tradition in India. Let us learn about this more than 250-year-old Durga Puja in Kashi, which has not only kept Varanasi's ties with Bengal alive but also preserves its ancient culture.
Veerbhadra Mitra, a member of the 10th generation of the Mitra family, now carries on the tradition of Durga Puja at Varanasi. For a long time, he has not only maintained this tradition but also performs it with great pomp and show. The entire Bengali Bari, the site where this puja is held, is approximately 300 years old.
Even before arriving in Varanasi, the Mitra family had it completely renovated in Bengali style. This Bengali-style house in the old neighbourhood of Varanasi, encompassing a large area with over three dozen rooms and two large courtyards, is remarkable and still stands strong. It is here that the ancient Durga Puja is celebrated in the Bengali style.
Durga Puja began in Varanasi in 1773:
Veerbhadra explains that his ancestors came to Varanasi in 1773 and began a 15-day celebration as per their tradition. However, after independence, when the zamindari system was abolished and British rule ended, the family's financial situation began to deteriorate. The family then reduced the duration of the puja to nine days.
Now, Durga Puja is celebrated for only four days. Gradually, people began to leave, and only a few family members remained, making it impossible to continue celebrating it for even nine days. Later, the idol is immersed on Dashami or Dussehra. The most important thing is that the idol is seated on a silver throne, and a royal puja is performed for four days.
Following the Bengali tradition, she is invoked, and the puja is concluded with a havan (fire ritual). The most spectacular sight is seen on the final day, Dashami, when palanquins, approximately 250 years old, are used to send off the idol.
Different idols are seated in large palanquins. One houses Goddess Durga, another houses Lord Ganesha, Saraswati, Lakshmi, and Kartikeya, while the other houses the idols of Lord Shiva and Lord Ramachandra.
Veerbhadra Mitra explains that while Kolkata is considered the original seat of Durga Puja, Varanasi has earned the status of Mini Bengal. When Anand Mitra, the great-grandson of Govind Ram Mitra of Kolkata, came to Kashi, he built a grand mansion called Bengali Dyodhi in the Chaukhambha neighbourhood.
The silver throne for Goddess Durga was imported from France. Later, Anand's son, Raja Rajendra Mitra, gave it a grand look. The throne for the goddess's idol, which will be installed here, was made by French artisans in the 18th century. Veerbhadra explains, "Our architects at that time designed this throne."
The throne is also remarkable because all its parts are detachable. After the puja, they are dismantled and stored safely. Over 25 kilograms of silver was used in it at that time. When this magnificent throne is cleaned and installed for the installation of the Goddess, its grandeur is a sight to behold. This throne itself is still very expensive.
Veerbhadra Mitra explains that Anandamoy Mitra's grandfather, Govind Ram Mitra, was known as the Black Deputy of Bengal during the rule of the then East India Company. Anandamoy Mitra was also a Nanak landlord. Anandamoy Mitra's son, Raja Rajendra Mitra, was a very generous donor. He donated a large portion of his land for the construction of the Grand Trunk Road.