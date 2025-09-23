ETV Bharat / offbeat

A Mini Kolkata In Varanasi: A Tale Of French Artistry And Bengali Tradition Of 250 Years

Varanasi: It is said that Varanasi is as old as its traditions and fame. Varanasi is also known as Mini Kolkata. Just as in Kolkata, the Goddess Durga is worshipped in various puja pandals, in Varanasi too. Durga idols will be worshipped in 512 registered Puja pandals this year, and the celebrations are open to all.

There are some Durga Pujas in Varanasi that began before independence and continue to exist today. The oldest of these is the Bengali Durga Puja. It began in 1773 when Anand Mitra, a Bengal landlord and deputy collector under the British, and his family came and settled in Varanasi.

After being given responsibility for Kashi and the surrounding areas during the British rule, Anand Mitra lived there and worked to keep his Bengali traditions alive, but he did not give up his royal position. At that time, he was also the landowner and was considered a nobleman. Therefore, the oldest Durga Puja in Varanasi still reflects its aristocratic spirit.

While the Goddess sits on a throne made in France, weighing over 25 kilograms of silver, her departure is also performed in a grand palanquin, a unique and extraordinary tradition in India. Let us learn about this more than 250-year-old Durga Puja in Kashi, which has not only kept Varanasi's ties with Bengal alive but also preserves its ancient culture.

Veerbhadra Mitra, a member of the 10th generation of the Mitra family, now carries on the tradition of Durga Puja at Varanasi. For a long time, he has not only maintained this tradition but also performs it with great pomp and show. The entire Bengali Bari, the site where this puja is held, is approximately 300 years old.

Even before arriving in Varanasi, the Mitra family had it completely renovated in Bengali style. This Bengali-style house in the old neighbourhood of Varanasi, encompassing a large area with over three dozen rooms and two large courtyards, is remarkable and still stands strong. It is here that the ancient Durga Puja is celebrated in the Bengali style.