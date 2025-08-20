A Malayalam Farmer's Passion For Rice Diversity: Seventy Varieties Flourishing In One Field

Kozhikode: In the auspicious month of Chingam, which ushers in Malayalam new year, farmers are preparing their fields for the yield of the "golden crop" of rice.

The spotlight, however, is on a framer from Kozhikode - Venu, from Pallikkara Thazhe Illam, who is not just cultivating rice but preserving a legacy. With a collection of 70 unique rice varieties in his farm, Venu is a testament to the importance of traditional and organic farming methods.

Venu's collection includes heirloom seeds and varieties sourced from other Indian states. His fields are currently home to a diverse range of rice, including the medicinal Navara, the iron-rich Rakthashali, and the black-hued Black Jasmine. He consistently cultivates varieties such as 60-aam Kuruva, Kuthir, Annapoorna, Jyothi, Krishna Kamod, Athira, and Uma.

Several researchers and institutions in India are actively involved in organic rice research, working towards sustainable production and quality improvement:

ICAR-National Rice Research Institute (NRRI) in Cuttack, for instance, is developing improved practices for sustainable organic rice production.

Indian Institute of Rice Research (ICAR-IIRR) in Hyderabad is also involved in organic rice research, while Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswavidyalaya (BCKV) in Kalyani, Nadia, has an organic farm that obtained organic certification and has successfully produced and marketed certified organic aromatic rice varieties like Gobindabhog, Radha Tilak, and Radhuni Pagal.

While these are institutional endeavours, the Kozhikode farmer Venu’s singlehanded effort to preserve a wide range of rice varieties is unique as well as outstanding.

A Farmer's Exchange

What makes Venu's collection truly remarkable is how he expands it. When he shares seeds with other farmers, he receives a new variety in return, creating a sustainable exchange network.

Venu's reputation has grown, and he is now a go-to source for ceremonial rice, with temple authorities seeking him out for the Illam Nira ritual, and Krishi Bhavan officials turning to him for seeds. He processes the rice himself, retaining the bran, which he says enhances its medicinal value and makes it highly sought after.

Venu’s Passion for Traditional Rice

Venu's passion for native rice varieties stems from their purported medicinal properties. For instance, the black rice variety, Black Jasmine, is believed to help in treating certain illnesses. The straw of the Dabharshali rice has a unique mix of green and violet colors. The Navara variety, while its seed is black, yields red rice that is used as medicine during the monsoon season (Karkidakam).

Rakthashali rice, known for boosting blood count, is often given to children. Krishnakamod, believed to be a favorite of royalty, has a striking violet color. The Varinnellu variety, known for combating fatigue, also has a root with medicinal properties.

Despite the promise of higher yields from chemical fertilizers, Venu remains committed to organic farming. He leases land for cultivation and bears all the costs for pumps and fertilizers, a significant financial burden. He also notes the lack of support, including limited access to labor from the employment guarantee scheme. However, this has not deterred him.

Venu, who was honored as a top farmer by the Thikkodi Krishi Bhavan, is dedicated to sharing his knowledge. He regularly hosts school children in his fields, teaching them about farming, and organizes seed exhibitions. For him, agriculture is more than a livelihood; it is a way of life.