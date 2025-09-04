ETV Bharat / offbeat

A Maharashtra Mosque That Hosts Ganeshotsav For 45 Years

Seeing Lord Ganesha idol deteriorating in rain, the Muslim residents of Gotkhindi moved the idol to the nearby Gavatil Masjid in 1980.

A Maharashtra Mosque That Hosts Ganeshotsav For 45 Years
Hindus and Muslims pray at the Ganeshotsav inside the mosque. (EYV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 4, 2025 at 7:38 PM IST

Sangli, Gotkhindi (Maharashtra): For 45 years, Gotkhindi has been a beacon of unity, where people of different faiths, Hinduism and Islam, come together to celebrate Ganeshotsav inside the very walls of a masjid.

The festive mirth became more pronounced during this year's Ganeshotsav, which kicked off on August 27. At this village, members of both communities, in a word, are rewriting the narrative of communal harmony.

The genesis of Ganeshotsav at the Masjid dates back to 1961, when a sudden downpour struck the village during the Ganesh festival. The Lord Ganesha idol, which was initially brought to a local temple, started deteriorating in the rain.

A Maharashtra Mosque That Hosts Ganeshotsav For 45 Years
The tradition continues to thrive, even as the wider country witnesses occasional religious tensions. (ETV Bharat)

Seeing this, the Muslim residents of Gotkhindi moved the idol to the nearby Gavatil Masjid to protect it from the heavy rain. This gesture marked the beginning of a vibrant tradition.

Ashok Patil, a founding member of the New Jhunjar Ganeshotsav Mandal, recounts how the tradition truly began in 1980 when Hindu and Muslim villagers together established the New Jhunjar Ganeshotsav Mandal.

Since then, the Ganesha idol is consecrated at the Gavatil Masjid every year. The 10 days of the festival see rituals, prayer, and celebration.
"Ganeshotsav at the Masjid has now become an annual fixture. It symbolises communal harmony and deep bonds between the Hindu and Muslim residents of Gotkhindi," said Ashok Patil.

He further explained that the tradition continues to thrive, even as the wider country witnesses occasional religious tensions. "Here, we celebrate with unity and love, showcasing a model of peaceful coexistence."

Ilahi Pathan, the former president of the New Jhunjar Ganesh Mandal, emphasised that the Hindu and Muslim communities not only celebrate Ganeshotsav together but also actively participate in each other's festivals.

"We celebrate all festivals together, from Eid to Ganesh Aarti, and every other celebration in between," said Pathan. "This shared celebration reinforces the unity and brotherhood that our village stands for." Ganeshotsav at this Maharashtra village coincides with the Muslim religious observances like Eid-e-Milad.

