A Magic Factory In Bengal's Asansol Keeps The Age-Old Art Alive

Asansol: 'Hili-gili hocus-focus', 'Abracadabra' are words associated with our childhood nostalgia, which takes us to those good old days when magic shows were performed in tents and theatres across the city, when a cat used to be turned into a handkerchief in the blink of an eye. But it's not the magic wand, nor a spell, but specially made magic props.

To know the true reason behind the trick, ETV Bharat dropped by a factory in Asansol of West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman, which manufactures the stuff used by a sorcerer on the stage. Soumya Deb, a magician, said that despite the industry losing its golden era, magic is being presented in a new avatar with a design change in equipment.

The Magic Factory

Deb has been holding magic shows since 1980 and has performed in different parts of the country and even abroad. Even today, his tricks are famous in different states. However, he also started making magic instruments in 2000.

From inventing new tricks, he makes instruments brought by many famous magicians. Currently, around 3,000 magicians buy their equipment from Deb.

"Different magicians have different demands. Sometimes we invent new magic tricks and sell those instruments. Sometimes, magicians order instruments as per their wishes. Many people ask us to make magic instruments in imitation of foreign magic tricks. We make instruments like those also," Deb said.

"My factory mostly produces wooden instruments. In addition, orders come for paper and metal instruments, and we make them accordingly. However, the whole matter of magic is confidential. That is why the instruments have to be made very secretly. We teach those who work in the factory by hand. We hire workers only after making sure that they do not reveal the matter to others," he added.

The magic instruments produced by Deb's factory. (ETV Bharat)

The Pricing

Deb's factory produces about 350 types of magic instruments of varying prices. "The price of a magic instrument can range from Rs 20 to Rs 2 lakh. Instruments used in magic shows for schools or small parties are cheaper. Nowadays, many want instruments with electronic gadgets, which increases the pricing," Deb told ETV Bharat.

"Magic instruments are being updated continuously, leading to fluctuating prices. However, the prices of special instruments that are made to order are always on the higher end. In such cases, the person who is making the special instrument has to maintain secrecy. We make the instrument only after ensuring that other magicians do not know those tricks. Because it is his exclusive instrument," he added.

Is the Art of Magic Disappearing?

Big magic shows are not seen in the city or suburbs like earlier and all famous magicians have also moved away from this profession. Magicians like PC Sorcar Junior no longer conduct shows in Kolkata. But does that mean that the magic industry is disappearing? Deb doesn't buy that perception.

"The magic industry is still there. There are more than 5,000 magicians in India who regularly perform shows. However, the budget has changed nowadays. As a result, there are very few big shows. It can be said that shows are no longer held with big instruments, due to which demand for big instruments has also decreased. Now the shows are smart and small. Magic shows are held at parties or small events in various hotels. But this kind of magic is completely different. It can be said that the form of magic has changed," he said.

Magic Shows on Mobile Phones

Since the advent of the mobile phone, the popularity of magic has started to decline. Just as other live shows, magic has also been affected by this gadget. Deb believes that mobile addiction is taking people away from live music or magic shows. People no longer manage time from their busy schedules for big magic shows. Instead, they spend their free time on mobile phones. This is why the popularity of big shows has decreased.

Deb has been holding magic shows since 1980 and has performed in different parts of the country and even abroad. (ETV Bharat)

Tricks Being Leaked on Mobile Phones

Mobile phones have dealt another blow to the magic industry by leaking various magic tricks. By easily learning these tricks, people are losing interest in magic shows. Deb put the blame on several magicians for this.

"There are several failed magicians, who have not been able to do anything in life, who are making videos of these tricks and making them viral. As a result, magic tricks are being caught very easily by the common people. Once they are caught, people have no interest in watching live shows as they fail to grow their curiosity. It is like cutting off one's nose and ruining the next journey. That is why many magicians have to come up with new tricks to stay relevant," he said.

Magic won't go away

Deb claims that the art of magic will remain in the future like the other five applied arts. But earlier, ordinary people thought of magicians a little differently. Now, everyone has started thinking of magicians as ordinary people. As a result, magicians have to establish the art of magic in front of everyone as ordinary people. The technique of showing magic has changed; its instruments and form have changed.

"Magic will remain as long as it keeps updating with the times. People enjoy watching and experiencing magic shows. However, it needs intelligence and talent. As long as good talent thinks about magic, the art of magic will survive," he said.

