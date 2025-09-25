ETV Bharat / offbeat

A Lifetime Of Service: 85-Year-Old Pediatrician Provides Free Rural Healthcare

P. Subarna says, "First, I started working in the cancer ward and then in the children's ward. I worked there with my MD education in pediatrics. Later, I got the opportunity to work in three major medical colleges of the state."

After taking such a decision, she never looked back. She has continued her own efforts to provide medical services to innocent children by opening a clinic.

Subarna says, "There are many pediatricians and doctors available in the city, but it is very difficult to find a doctor in the rural areas. Therefore, after retiring from her job in 1998, I planned to spend my retirement in a village and serving the poor people."

Her decision was driven by the recognition that rural areas had few doctors. A former pediatrician, at Berhampur Medical College and at others, including Burla, Cuttack, and Berhampur, she began serving the poor, never looking back after retirement.

Ganjam: For 27 years, 85-year-old P. Subarna Devi, a senior pediatrician from Ganjam district, has offered free healthcare to children. After retiring from a prominent Odisha medical college in 1998, she established the Oneness Children's Clinic in a village near Gopalpur to serve the poor.

Not only does she provide medical care to children, but she also advises pregnant mothers on how to take care of themselves during pregnancy and how to ensure a safe life for both mother and child after delivery.

Dr. P. Subarna Devi's home is in Andhra Pradesh. She came to Berhampur after marriage. After completing her undergraduate education there, she joined the state government's recruitment process in Cuttack, Odisha and started practicing paediatrics.

In her working life, she has done more research work than she has given advice and guidance to doctors and students. In Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, through CSIR Fellowship, research data was presented on diseases like Indian Childhood cirrhosis.

Even after retirement, she said that she worked as a consultant at UNICEF for two to three years. At that time, the state had a high neonatal mortality rate. There were 88 deaths per 1,000 children. Of these, 60 per cent died within a month of birth, so a new neonatal project was started. Some babies cannot breathe immediately after birth. She informed the doctors and students that unless immediate help is given to those babies, their mental state will be impacted.

Through a project funded by the American Association of Physicians of India, a vehicle was purchased with the eight thousand dollars received, and she travelled to every village in Ganjam and Gajapati districts, from all PHCs to district hospitals, providing extensive training and awareness on newborn care.

In the past, Dhai (midwives) performed more deliveries than doctors in rural areas, so she wrote a book called "Dhaira Saathi Pari" to create awareness about it. The government's efforts and her campaign have reduced the infant mortality rate to a great extent, says P. Subarna.

P. Subarna says, "I love my job. That's why I provide free medical services. On the one hand, I feel good about my duty, and on the other hand, since I receive a monthly pension after retirement, I don't have to ask for money to serve patients. My husband passed away a year ago. My two sons have jobs. I feel that I have no need for money, and I am finding satisfaction in providing such free service."