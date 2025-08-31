Ahmedabad: It is a well-known fact that passion drives an artist. Ramesh Kaka of Nava Vadaj locality in Ahmedabad embodies this fact.

This puppeteer treats his puppets as his life’s capital. "I have spent my entire life's earnings on the puppets at home. These puppets are not just puppets, but the entire capital of my life. I have married this art and have dedicated my entire life to it,” he told ETV Bharat.

A Life Devoted To Puppets In Ahmedabad (ETV Bharat)

But this 70-year-old laments the decline in this art. On visiting his house, it is evident that he lives among the puppets. It's like a puppet museum where the puppets made by him are eager to come to life.

Ramesh Kaka, as he is known, is worried about the grim possibility of this art becoming extinct. He recalls being fond of painting during his school days.

It was his father who introduced him to Darpana Academy, where he learnt that puppets can bring life to paintings. Since then, he has incorporated this art into his life and has been making puppets for the last 50 years. He has been collecting these puppets at his home.

Ramesh Kaka has given many puppet performances in India and abroad. At that time, he used to get enough assignments to sustain him, but in the fading years of his life he did not have any support.

Both he and his sister get a sum of Rs 2000 under a government scheme, which is insufficient.

“Amid this inflation, it is becoming very difficult for me to survive on Rs 2000 per month. My parents have left their house for me but every month I worry about paying the electricity bill and other expenses,” he shared.

The two siblings stay at home with their puppets. It is only when a school or college invites him for a puppet workshop that he goes to teach puppetry.

Like every artist, he craves appreciation for his art. Harshbhai, who is his accomplice at work, said, “I met Ramesh Kaka some time ago in connection with a puppet repair job at Darpana Academy. Later, when I visited his home and saw the puppets he had made, my interest also increased. Now we have conducted puppet workshops in schools."

Throughout his life, Ramesh Kaka has remained attached to his passion that also became his vocation. He remains attached to his puppets even as he struggles in the dusk of his life.

