A Labourer's 14 Years Of 'Vanvaas' Finally Ends: Why Rampal Kashyap Remained Barefoot For PM Modi All These Years

Kaithal: Like Ramayana in which Lord Ram, his wife Sita, and brother Lakshman spent 14 years in exile in the forest, a Haryana man lived through a similar vanvaas with patience and hope that only a diehard political worker can endure.

In 2011, during a casual conversation with his fellow villagers, Rampal Kashyap made a vow that he would live barefoot until Narendra Modi, who was the Gujarat CM at the time, became the Prime Minister of the country and met him in person. While many assumed Kashyap had bitten more than he could chew, he kept his promise, living shoeless while toiling hard as a labourer in Kheri Gulamali village in Kaithal district. Rain or sunshine, Kashyap stuck to his vow, as his feet became used to the new reality.

Rampal Kashyap in conversation with ETV Bharat. (ETV Bharat)

Four years later, part of Kashyap's vow was fulfilled with Modi's landslide victory in the national elections, however, it took over 10 more for the other half of his wish to fulfill, until Monday when the 55-year-old finally met his idol.

PM Modi with Rampal Kashyap (X@mygovindia)

Kashyap probably became the first person who was not only gifted shoes by PM Modi but the country's tallest leader of the current times himself helped him wear them. A pair of comfy and cushioned sports shoes that must have felt even better and offered a completely different experience to Kashyap after all these years of living barefoot.

Kashyap wearing the pair of shoes PM Modi gave him. (X@mygovindia)

Speaking to ETV Bharat shortly after one of the most significant moments of his life, Kashyap said he was inspired by Modi and his leadership in Gujarat and believed that "this man would take our nation forward".

"I am feeling great... It's like I have finally met my God...," a buoyed Kashyap told ETV Bharat at his home district. Describing his meeting, Kashyap said the PM spoke to him in detail and asked about his vow, while suggesting him to work and take care of himself. PM Modi shared his personal phone number with Kashyap and asked him to share his, as a mark of deep respect for his sentiments.

"Aaj hum tum ko joota pehna rahe hain, par baad me fir aisa karna nahi. Kaam karna chahiye, aisa kyun kar rahe ho, apne aap ko kasht de rahe ho," (we are helping you wear shoes today, but don't do such a thing again. One should work and not make himself go through such an ordeal) PM Modi was seen telling Kashyap who stood with his hands folded, awed to see his idol in person.

In a social media post, PM Modi said he respected Kashyap's sentiments but appealed "to all such friends to take vows that contribute to social or national service instead.”

Kashyap may not be a frontline BJP worker but his love and support for PM Modi and his years of persistence to his pledge, finally made his dream come true.