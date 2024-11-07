ETV Bharat / offbeat

Karnataka’s Tholahunase Village, A ‘Home of Warriors,’ Sends Hundreds To Indian Army

Davanagere: Tholahunase village, located in Davanagere taluk, is renowned for its extraordinary contribution to the Indian Army, earning the title of a "home of warriors." The village has become famous at both the state and national levels for producing an exceptional number of soldiers, with nearly two soldiers per household joining the armed forces.

The journey began in 1994 when four enthusiastic youths from Tholahunase enlisted in the army. Over the years, this number has steadily increased, with 300–400 soldiers from the village serving in various parts of the country. Their commitment to the nation has become a proud tradition, with many young men and women following in the footsteps of those who came before them.

Over 50 people have retired and keep cheering the youths of this village to join the army. A young enthusiast, Kishore Kumar, said, "My uncle Venkatesh has retired after 21 years of service. He has served in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Jharkhand. Like him, we are also preparing to join the profession."

Mothers of the youths of Tholahunase village inspire them to serve in BSF, CSF, and CRPF. Rupibai, the mother of a retired soldier, said, "It was very difficult to send my son to the army. I had sent him with tears. He has returned after serving for 17 years and is currently working in a bank."