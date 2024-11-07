Karnataka’s Tholahunase Village, A ‘Home of Warriors,’ Sends Hundreds To Indian Army

Davanagere: Tholahunase village, located in Davanagere taluk, is renowned for its extraordinary contribution to the Indian Army, earning the title of a "home of warriors." The village has become famous at both the state and national levels for producing an exceptional number of soldiers, with nearly two soldiers per household joining the armed forces.
The journey began in 1994 when four enthusiastic youths from Tholahunase enlisted in the army. Over the years, this number has steadily increased, with 300–400 soldiers from the village serving in various parts of the country. Their commitment to the nation has become a proud tradition, with many young men and women following in the footsteps of those who came before them.
Over 50 people have retired and keep cheering the youths of this village to join the army. A young enthusiast, Kishore Kumar, said, "My uncle Venkatesh has retired after 21 years of service. He has served in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Jharkhand. Like him, we are also preparing to join the profession."
Mothers of the youths of Tholahunase village inspire them to serve in BSF, CSF, and CRPF. Rupibai, the mother of a retired soldier, said, "It was very difficult to send my son to the army. I had sent him with tears. He has returned after serving for 17 years and is currently working in a bank."
"My son's resilience grew stronger during his time in the army. Although there was fear, I now feel proud because he served the country," she added.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, retired Armyman Umesh Naik said, "I joined the army in 2004. I have worked in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, Kolkata, and Punjab. In all, 300 to 400 people joined the army in Tholahunase village. We are serving the country like two people per house."
"Even after retirement, I am motivated to serve. Currently, I am working at DCCC Bank. I have served in AC Corer. Since 1994, none of the soldiers of this village have been serving in the army faithfully without losing their lives," Naik added.
